'She Seems To Always...': Donald Trump Has THIS To Say About Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has dismissed Taylor Swift's recent public endorsement of Kamala Harris for the 2024 election. Taylor shared her enthusiasm for Harris’s 2024 Presidential election run with a lengthy post on Instagram featuring her cat. Meanwhile, Trump has lauded Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for showing support for the pro-MAGA narrative on social media.

In an interview with Fox and Friends on September 11, the former President downplayed the gravity of Swift's endorsement of Harris arguing that she has supported democratic candidates in the past. He said, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

He predicts that her current political position will have ramifications for her in the market.

Recently, Swift had to clarify the use of AI-manipulated pictures of her supporting Trump, which was alleged by Trump on his Truth Social platform. Those images had been falsely portraying her as a Trump supporter while in reality, the case is the opposite.

Swift mulled over the matter at hand, stating, “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

Worried about the dangers of misinformation brought about by artificial intelligence, Swift stated that this situation forced her to better define her stance on certain issues. She had faith in Harris that she was a great leader and supportive of many important issues.

After the showdown between Harris and Trump, Swift recalled her post urging voters to educate themselves on the candidates and their stand. She was insistent that people learn about the issues and pick the appropriate candidates.

Swift wrote, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

While backing Joe Biden during the elections of 2020, Taylor Swift is now actively supporting the Harris-Walz campaign. Governor Walz thanked Swift for her endorsement, noting how brave and outspoken she is about her endorsement and that it is very respectful and important in the modern political climate.

