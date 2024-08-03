‘Kept Each Other In Check’: Lisa Kudrow Shares FRIENDS Co-stars Looked Out For Each Other After Achieving Fame Through Show

Lisa Kudrow, who is known to portray the iconic character of Pheobe Buffay in the 1994 sitcom FRIENDS, got candid with Conan O’Brien while talking about handling fame back in the days when she was shooting for the show with five other celebrities.

On O’Brien’s podcast, Needs a Friend, Kudrow shared that the actors of the TV show felt overly exposed due to the popularity that the sitcom enjoyed across the world. The Comeback actress revealed that she was grateful to have five other people who assured each other’s safety and well-being during the chaotic times.

Kudrow claimed that not only did she and her co-stars go on with the fans pouncing on them, but even the media personnel were yelling and screaming at the stars for not posing in front of the cameras at times. Mentioning her co-actors, the Time Bandits star stated, “We kept each other in check pretty well too because not one of you is the star of the show, you know? You’re accountable to 5 other people.”

Phoebe Buffay during the show, and 30 years later, too, leaves an impact on the people who have been fans of the show for decades, or even on the coming generations, who have just begun watching FRIENDS.

Kudrow has won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of the weirdly beautiful role in the landmark sitcom. The actress also played the character of Pheobe’s twin sister, Ursula, in the TV show. Meanwhile, speaking about the cons of popularity, the Mad About You actress shared, “There was a backlash for us—like after two or three seasons.” She continued to say that because all five of them were together, they could sail off the hard times, and move forward with what the network and studios asked them to do for publicity.

The Hollywood star went on to explain the situation they dealt with backstage before deciding on doing an event together. Kudrow revealed, “I remember the six of us meeting because we were asked to do something, and the discussion was, ‘Do we do it or not?’”

She further claimed, “We always would discuss everything we were gonna do. And what we realized was, ‘Yeah, let’s not do it,” because, really, all we have to do right now is just show up at work. Let’s have like a moratorium on all the press.”

Friends was a milestone show, not only for Lisa Kudrow but for the other five actors too, including Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The show ran on NBC for ten seasons before bidding adieu to the audience in 1994. The whole cast got together in 2021 to shoot the special reunion episode, along with the host, James Corden.

