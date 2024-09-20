Don’t Move TRAILER: Why Is Kelsey Asbille’s Nervous System on Verge of Shutdown in Sam Raimi’s Netflix Thriller? Watch

What if you have an enemy you cannot outrun? It is possibly the fate that Kelsey Asbille’s character will meet in Don’t Move, a trailer for which was recently released.

Well, the Halloween season is on its way, and Netflix is not stepping away from bringing you one of the greatest horror movies. The streamer recently launched the trailer for Don't Move during the Geeked Week fan event.

Shocks and surprises, along with a touch of struggle for life, are what the newly released footage shows. With mind-blowing music running all around in the background, the loudest sound is going to be the gasps of the audience who love this genre.

“What did you do to me?” Asbille’s character asks as another unknown sound of a male is heard, stating, “Have you started to feel it yet?”

As seen in the trailer, the female is shown trying to stay alive and seek help while being paranoid in the woods. Asbille is seen setting her digital watch to a twenty-minute timer, as she has only this much time left to escape her fate and get treated as she has been injected with a relaxant.

There are some really horrific shots shown in the trailer for Don't Move that might actually scare you to death and make you afraid of being alone again.

Advertisement

We are not talking about only being scared while alone in the house but also while taking a simple and refreshing stroll in the woods, all by yourself.

If you are scared of Leatherface, Jigsaw, Jason, and more, be ready to add a new name to the list, as Don’t Move will surely introduce one of the craziest antagonists.

As heard in the trailer of this anticipated movie, the character of Kelsey Asbille would have just a minute before her motor skills would begin to shut. As the mysterious male voice states, her leg will start to tingle, right within the next 10 minutes. At 15, “your legs will give out altogether. At minute 18, your breathing will become labored. And just before everything shuts down on you—your voice.”

According to the plot of the film, a grieving woman who is trying to find solace in the forest comes across a stranger, who will be played by Finn Wittrock.

Advertisement

Wittrock’s character will be shown to inject the lead with an unknown paralytic agent, which slowly shuts all the movements of the body.

The movie is being directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto while being produced by Sam Raimi. Don’t Move will debut on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: How Will Yellowstone Season 5 Handle John Dutton Story Arc After Actor Kevin Costner's Exit From Show? Find Out