British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris grabbed attention by winning the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards for his amazing acting in Snowfall.

Damson Idris wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at NAACP Image Awards 2024

In his acceptance speech, Idris said laughing, “Thank you, God. My mother flew from Lagos, Nigeria for 17 hours. Before she got on the plane, she said, ‘Damson, if I come to Los Angeles you better win,”

He continued, “Thank you, NAACP and my Snowfall family. This award has been won by so many heroes of mine like James Earl. Jones, Michael K. Williams, and Laurence Fishburne. I'm honored to be standing amongst them. I'm honored to be standing amongst you, people who inspire me every single day,”

He concluded the speech saying, “People who make art that we can be proud of. Art for the present, the past, and the future. Peace and love. Hopefully, Denzel knows who I am now. Thank you so much for this honor. Love you all.”

About Damson Idris's journey till now

Advertisement

Hailing from Peckham, London, Idris has been impressing everyone in the entertainment world with his amazing skills. Before wowing fans as Franklin Saint in Snowfall, Idris showed his talent through different roles in movies and TV shows.

He got noticed for his great acting in the British crime drama City of Tiny Lights, but it was his role as Franklin Saint, a young guy dealing with the drug scene in 1980s Los Angeles, that made him a star.

Snowfall, made by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, is praised for its realistic take on the drug trade's effects on society. Idris's awesome portrayal of Franklin Saint got him lots of praise, making him a well known star in Hollywood.

Now Idris is gearing up to star in a movie about Formula One racing with Brad Pitt.

ALSO READ: NAACP Image Awards 2024: Taraji P Henson Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture For The Color Purple