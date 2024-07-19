Drag Race Winner Sasha Colby Would ‘Love’ To Join Moana Live Action; Reveals Speaking To Actress-Producer Auli'i Cravalho

Sasha Colby is open to shifting gears into mainstream Hollywood!

After securing her win on the 15th season of the MTV reality show RuPaul's Drag Race, the drag queen is willing to transition onto the big screen to represent her culture. The native Hawaiian and Irish model would love to be part of anything of the caliber of a live-action Moana film.

Sasha Colby would love to work on Moana's live-action film

In terms of cultural representation, Dwayne Johnson and the team of Moana have meticulously cast Samoan actors. For Colby, working on a project of such caliber and representing her Hawaiian roots would be a “dream.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the trans activist revealed that she had spoken to the producers of the live-action Moana film, including actress and executive producer Auli'i Cravalho. “I'd love to be in anything of that caliber representing my culture…being able to work with them would be amazing to be part of it. Hopefully. We'll see!" she said.

Colby recalled meeting Cravalho when they participated in a panel presentation about Pacific Islander women in entertainment in May in Los Angeles, where they spoke about the upcoming animated and the slated live-action Moana film.

"They're definitely wanting to make it as Polynesian and Pacific as possible. It would be a dream to be able to be in such a big caliber movie that represents my Polynesian culture," she added.

Advertisement

Colby on her Hawaiian heritage and trans identity

In an interview with EW in 2023, the activist and model opened up about attaining a spiritual connection with her accentors, for which her identity played a considerable part. "I feel like that connected me with my ancestors, my culture, and understanding the third sex that was common in Hawaiian practice and culture," she said.

Colby reflected back to her ancestral history that always had space for queer people. When the men and women went to fight wars against different tribes, they left their children in the care of Māhūs, who were the queer people.

“Because what is more divine, and who can understand both genders than someone who flows between that? I always felt a connection to that," Colby added.

After earning the Drag queen title, she had several creative endeavors. Most recently, she starred in Paramount's Mean Girls musical film.