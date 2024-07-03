Dua Lipa Seemingly Goes Instagram Official With Callum Turner In Glastonbury Photo Dump; See HERE

Did Dua Lipa just make her relationship with British star Callum Turner, Instagram official? Well, looks like it! Perhaps the One Kiss singer has indeed given her heart to this star. After months of fueling romance rumors with public outings and PDA, the Houdini singer confirmed her relationship with Callum Turner.

On July 2, after she posted some mushy pictures with her new beau in a photo and video recap (Gen Z calls it a photo dump) from the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, where she also performed.

In one of the pictures, the pair is lying on the grass opposite each other and holding beverages as they stare into each other’s eyes. Lipa captioned the post, “dancing until you see the sunrise at stone circle is the glasto ritual.”

More about Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Lipa and Turner first sparked romance rumors in early January, after Lipa was spotted supporting Turner at the premiere after-party for his new Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air. Since then, they have gone more public, with a streak of paparazzi- and PDA-filled dates.

Lipa was previously romantically linked to French film director Romain Gavras, while Turner was dating The Crown star Vanessa Kirby. After that, the duo also shared a passionate kiss on January 31 and then also attended the Grammy's, BAFTAs afterparty, Brit Awards afterparty, and the Time100 Gala.

A brief throwback to Dua Lipa's love life

Dua Lipa is a celebrated pop icon of all time. With several hits, her striking looks, and relatable lyrics for youngsters, she easily became a global crush for many. Moreover, her list of dating history spans several high-profile relationships.

From her time with model turned chef Isaac Carew, to a brief romance with Paul Klein of LANY, and a more public relationship with Anwar Hadid, she presented her love life and relationships in the spotlight with grace and maturity.

