Which Songs Will Be Part Of Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism 2024 World Tour? Set List Explored

Dua Lipa has taken off for her third concert tour Radical Optimism 2024 Tour in support of her newly-released studio album of the same name, on Wednesday, June 5. The summer tour is expected to go until the end of the year and features tour dates all over Europe, the US, the U.K., and Asia.

The Radical Optimism tour kickstarted with its first stop in Germany. Following the concert’s success, the official setlist for Lipa’s new tour was released and it ranges from the newest to greatest songs by the pop star.

Which songs are listed in the Dua Lipa Radical Optimism tour setlist?

The official setlist for Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour showcases her new single, Training Season which dropped in February 2024 as the first performance. Interestingly, it is the third single from her third album for her third concert. The new single is followed up with one of her former hits from 2018, One Kiss. Her new song Illusion is listed as the third performance.

The tour setlist envelopes 17 bangers by Dua Lipa, a mix of old and new songs. It also features one of her biggest hits from her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia– Levitating and Physical. The setlist ends with another of her new songs, Houdini. The single was released in late 2023 and peaked at No.11 on Billboard Hot 100.

The full official setlist is as follows:

Training Season

One Kiss

Illusion

Break My Heart

Levitating

These Walls

Be the One

Love Again

Pretty Please

Hallucinate

New Rules

Electricity

Cold Heart

Happy for You

Physical

Don’t Start Now

Houdini

Marking the success of her first Radical Optimism concert, Lipa shared exciting glimpses from the night on her Instagram. “wow what a kickstart to our summer shows... and we're only just warming uppp!!!” the 28-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

Radical Optimism tour dates and venue details

The pop star has already embarked on the European leg of the Radical Optimism tour and will tour around the continent for the rest of June before sailing off to the US and UK. However, dates for them are not yet officially revealed.

Skipping that, the Live Nation-organized tour has also announced the Asia leg of tour dates, ready to kick off in Singapore in early November and will conclude on December 4th in Seoul, South Korea.

The announced dates and venues for the Radical Optimism 2024 Tour are:

June 9, 2024 - Pula, Croatia at Arena Pula

June 12, 2024 - Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

June 13, 2024 - Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

November 6, 2024 - Singapore, Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 9, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena-Senayan

November 13, 2024 - Manilla, Philippines at Philippine Arena

November 16, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 17, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 20, 2024 - Taipei, Taiwan at Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23, 2024 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Axiata Arena

November 27, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

December 4, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome

Dua Lipa, who also made her Hollywood debut with Argylle starring Henry Cavill earlier this year, announced her tour in March. Her third album, Radical Optimism officially dropped on May 3, 2024, and follows the singer's 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.

