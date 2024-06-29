Glastonbury 2024: Complete Lineup Ft Headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay And SZA

Hello, all Glastonbury fans! It’s time to immerse yourself in the music of some real A-listers at one of the world's most iconic festivals. The Glastonbury 2024 is ready to rock!

The Contemporary Performing Arts Festival has proudly brought comedy, dance, theater, music, and circus to the English hills for more than 50 years. As one of the key cultural events in Britain, the Glastonbury Festival is the biggest greenfield music and performing arts festival globally.

International audiences will be able to see Coldplay and Grammy winner Dua Lipa perform on the main stage this year at the festival. Here’s the full line-up and set timings across Glastonbury's 10 stages:

What’s the lineup and who’s headlining this year?

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival and Shania Twain will take the Legends Slot. Little Simz, Burna Boy, K-pop boyband Seventeen, Idles, Disclosure, The National, Avril Lavigne, Cyndi Lauper, Olivia Dean, Anne-Marie, The Last Dinner Party and Camila Cabello will also be performing.

Pyramid Stage - Friday

Dua Lipa: 22:00 - 23:45

LCD Soundsystem: 19:45 - 21:00

PJ Harvey: 18:00 - 19:00

Paul Heaton: 16:15 - 17:15

Seventeen: 14:45 - 15:45

Olivia Dean: 13:15 - 14:15

Squeeze: 12:00 - 12:45

Pyramid Stage - Saturday

Coldplay: 21:45 – 23:45

Little Simz: 19:45 – 20:45

Michael Kiwanuka: 17:45 – 18:45

Keane: 16:00 – 17:00

Cyndi Lauper: 14:30 – 15:30

Ayra Starr: 13:15 – 14:00

Femi Kuti: 12:00 – 12:45

Pyramid Stage - Sunday

SZA: 21:30 – 23:15

Burna Boy: 19:30 – 20:30

Janelle Monae: 17:45 – 18:45

Shania Twain: 15:45 – 17:00

Paloma Faith: 13:45 – 14:45

Seasick Steve: 12:30 – 13:15

Interlinked - Birmingham Royal Ballet: 11:30 – 12:00

Other Stage – Friday

Idles: 22:15 – 23:30

D-Block Europe: 20:30 – 21:30

Anne-Marie: 18:45 – 19:45

Bombay Bicycle Club: 17:15 – 18:15

Confidence Man: 15:45 – 16:45

Headie One: 14:15 – 15:15

The Snuts: 13:00 - 13:45

Annie Mac: 11:30 - 12:30

Other Stage – Saturday

Disclosure: 22:30 – 23:45

The Streets: 20:30 – 21:30

Camila Cabello: 18:45 – 19:45

Bloc Party: 17:15 – 18:15

The Last Dinner Party: 15:45 – 16:45

Tems: 14:15 - 15:15

The Staves: 13:00 - 13:45

Jamie Webster: 11:45 - 12:30

Other Stage – Sunday

The National: 21:45 – 23:15

Two Door Cinema Club: 19:45 – 20:45

Avril Lavigne: 18:00 – 19:00

Nothing But Thieves: 16:30 – 17:30

James: 15:00 -16:00

Soft Play: 13:45 - 14:30

Rachel Chinouriri: 12:30 - 13:15

The Zutons: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage – Friday

Jungle: 22:15 – 23:45

Heilung: 20:15 – 21:30

Danny Brown: 18:30 – 19:30

Sugababes: 16:55 – 17:55

Noname: 15:30 – 16:25

Squid: 14:00 – 15:00

Asha Puthli: 12:30 – 13:30

Sofia Koutesis: 11:00 – 12:00

West Holts Stage – Saturday

Jessie Ware: 22:15 – 23:45

Masego: 20:30 – 21:30

Black Pumas: 19:00 – 20:00

Nitin Sawhney: 17:30 – 18:30

Corinne Bailey Rae: 16:00 – 17:00

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy: 14:30 – 15:30

The Skatalites: 13:00 – 14:00

47soul: 11:30 – 12:30

West Holts Stage – Sunday

Justice: 22:00 – 23:15

Nia Archives: 20:00 – 21:00

Brittany Howard: 18:30 – 19:30

Jordan Rakei: 17:00 – 18:00

Steel Pulse: 15:30 – 16:30

Balming Tiger: 14:00 – 15:00

Jalen Ngonda: 12:30 – 13:30

Matthew Halsall: 11:00 – 12:00

Woodsies – Friday

Jamie XX: 22:30 – 23:45

Sampha: 21:00 – 22:00

Declan McKenna: 19:30 – 20:30

Arlo Parks: 18:00 – 19:00

The Vaccines: 16:30 – 17:30

Kenya Grace: 15:15 – 16:00

Remi Wolf: 14:00 – 14:45

Lambrini Girls: 12:45 – 13:30

Voice Of Baceprot: 11:30 – 12:15

Woodsies – Saturday

Gossip: 22:30 – 23:45

Sleaford Mods: 21:00 – 22:00

Yard Act: 19:30 -20:30

TBC: 18:00 – 19:00

Fat White Family: 16:30 – 17:30

Soccer Mommy: 15:15 – 16:00

Mannequin Pussy: 14:00 – 14:45

High Vis: 12:45 – 13:30

Kneecap: 11:30 – 12:30

Woodsies – Sunday

James Blake: 21:30 – 22:45

Romy: 20:00 – 21:00

Kim Gordon: 18:30 – 19:30

Alvvays: 17:00 – 18:00

Blondshell: 15:30 – 16:30

Newdad: 14:00 – 15:00

The Ks: 12:30 – 13:30

Jayahadadream: 11:15 – 12:00

The Park Stage – Friday

Fontaines DC: 23:00 – 00:15

King Krule: 21:15 – 22:15

Aurora: 19:30 – 20:30

Dexys: 18:00 – 19:00

This Is The Kit: 16:30 – 17:30

The Mary Wallopers: 15:15 – 16:00

Barry Can't Swim: 14:00 – 14:45

Moonchild Sanelly: 12:45 – 13:30

Lynks: 11:30 – 12:10

The Park Stage – Saturday

Peggy Gou: 23:00 – 00:15

Orbital: 21:15 – 22:15

The Breeders: 19:30 – 20:30

Lankum: 18:00 – 19:00

Arooj Aftab: 16:30 – 17:30

Otoboke Beaver: 15:15 – 16:00

Bar Italia: 14:00 – 14:45

Kara Jackson: 12:45 – 13:30

Johnny Flynn: 11:30 – 12:10

The Park Stage – Sunday

London Grammar: 21:15 – 22:30

Ghetts: 19:30 – 20:30

Mount Kimbie: 18:00 – 19:00

Baxter Dury: 16:30 – 17:30

Mdou Moctar: 15:15 – 16:00

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: 14:00 – 14:45

Lime Garden: 12:45 – 13:30

Problem Patterns: 11:30 – 12:10

Acoustic Stage - Friday

The Bootleg Beatles: 21:30 - 22:45

Scouting For Girls: 20:00 - 21:00

Tanita Tikaram: 18:30 - 19:30

Dervish: 17:00 - 18:00

Stornoway: 16:00 - 16:40

Red Hot Chilli Pipers: 15:00 - 15:40

Josh Rouse: 14:00 - 14:40

Angie McMahon: 13:00 - 13:40

John Smith: 12:10 - 12:40

The Burma: 11:30 - 12:00

Acoustic Stage - Saturday

Ocean Colour Scene: 21:30 - 22:45

Ralph McTell: 20:00 - 21:00

Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party: 18:30 - 19:30

The Manfreds: 17:00 - 18:00

Albert Lee: 16:00 - 16:40

Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers: 15:00 - 15:40

Paul Casey: 14:00 - 14:40

Jessie Reid: 13:00 - 13:40

Ryan McMullan: 12:10 - 12:40

Jada Star: 11:30 - 12:00

Acoustic Stage - Sunday

Gipsy Kings Ft Tonino Baliardo: 21:30 - 22:45

Judy Collins: 20:00 - 21:00

London Community Gospel Choir: 18:30 - 19:30

Songwriters Arc: 17:00 - 18:00

Bernard Butler: 15:55 - 16:45

Katya: 15:00 - 15:40

Grace Petrie: 14:00 - 14:40

Nadia Kadek: 13:00 - 13:40

Frankie Archer: 12:10 - 12:40

Toby Lee: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage - Friday

Skindred: 23:05 - 00:20

Kate Nash: 21:35 - 22:35

Haircut 100: 20:05 - 21:05

Lulu: 18:35 - 19:35

Frank Turner: 17:05 - 18:05

Billie Marten: 15:40 - 16:40

The Deep Blue: 14:20 - 15:10

The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican: 13:00 - 13:50

Avalon Stage - Saturday

New Model Army: 23:10 - 00:20

Newton Faulkner: 21:40 - 22:40

Shaznay Lewis: 20:10 - 21:10

BC Camplight: 18:40 - 19:40

Flyte: 17:10 - 18:10

Lucy Spraggan: 15:40 - 16:40

Cut Capers: 14:15 - 15:10

Elles Bailey: 12:50 - 13:45

Old Time Sailors: 11:30 - 12:20

Avalon Stage - Sunday

The Feeling: 22:50 - 23:50

Caity Baser: 21:20 - 22:20

The Cat Empire: 19:55 - 20:55

Baby Queen: 18:20 - 19:20

The Go! Team: 16:50 - 17:50

The Scratch: 15:25 - 16:20

Toyah & Robert: 13:55 - 14:55

Kingfishr: 12:35 - 13:25

The Ayoub Sisters: 11:30 - 12:10

Arcadia - Friday

Amelie Lens: 01:50 - 03:00

Haai with Ki/Ki: 00:45 - 01:50

Joy Orbison: 23:40 - 00:40

Arcadia / Warraloo Ceremony: 23:30 - 23:40

Fatboy Slim (pictured): 22:00 - 23:30

Arcadia - Saturday

Eric Prydz: 02:00 - 03:00

Hot Chip (DJ Set): 00:45 - 02:00

Joy (Anonymous) with Salute: 23:45 - 00:45

Arcadia / Warraloo Ceremony: 23:35 - 23:45

Barry Can't Swim: 22:35 - 23:35

Shygirl Presents Club Shy: 21:45 - 22:30

Sarah Story: 21:00 - 21:45

Arcadia - Sunday

Andy C Ft. Tonn Piper: 01:30 - 02:30

Hedex with Bou Ft. B Live 247 & Eksman: 00:30 - 01:30

A Little Sound: 23:40 - 00:30

Arcadia / Warraloo Ceremony: 23:30 - 23:40

Mandidextrous with [Ivy]: 22:30 - 23:30

Lens: 21:30 - 22:30

Hospital Showcase: 20:00 - 21:30

Levels - Friday

Optimo [Espacio]: 01:30 - 03:00

Charli XCX Presents Partygirl: 00:30 - 01:30

Kelly Lee Owens [DJ set]: 23:00 - 00:30

Anotr: 21:30 - 23:00

Bonobo [DJ set]: 19:30 - 21:30

I. Jordan: 18:00 - 19:30

Romy [DJ set]: 16:30 - 18:00

Midland: 15:00 - 16:30

Nightmares On Wax [DJ set]: 12:00 - 15:00

Levels - Saturday

Ben Hemsley: 01:30 - 03:00

TBC: 00:00 - 01:30

Jamie Jones: 22:30 - 00:00

Carlita: 21:00 - 22:30

Alisha with Archie Hamilton: 19:30 - 21:00

Eats Everything with Groove Armada: 18:00 - 19:30

Arielle Free 16:30 - 18:00

Dan Shake with Lovefoxy 15:00 - 16:30

A For Alpha 13:30 - 15:00

Arlo with Lulah Francs 12:00 - 13:30

Levels - Sunday

Dr Dubplate with Todd Edwards: 01:00 - 02:30

Girls Don't Sync: 23:30 - 01:00

Jyoty X Lil Silva X Sampha [DJ set]: 21:00 - 23:30

Sammy Virji: 20:00 - 21:00

Interplanetary Criminal: 18:30 - 20:00

Y U QT: 17:00 - 18:30

Clipz: 16:00 - 17:00

Shy FX: 15:00 - 16:00

Dismantle with Emerald: 13:30 - 15:00

Aæe with Fonzo: 12:00 - 13:30

