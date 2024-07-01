What Is Ariana Madix’s Net Worth in 2024? Exploring The TV Star’s Wealth And Fortune

Ariana Madix is a popular American actress, model, and reality television personality who has a net worth of $2 million. Ariana Madix is best known for being a cast member on the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules. She also took part in several, reality shows like Dancing With The Stars where she secured third place.

Regarded as a pop icon and an influential figure in popular music, she is noted for her four-octave vocal range and her signature use of the whistle register. The TV personality dated Tom Sandoval for nine years before ending it over his alleged affair with 'Vanderpump Rules' costar Rachel Leviss. A year since the infamous and quite public scandal, Madix has moved on for good! She is known for Vanderpump Rules (2013), Anger Management (2012) and Waking Up with Strangers (2018). As of 2024, the popular star's net worth is $2 million.

1. Early Life

Ariana Madix was born in Melbourne, Florida in June 1985. She is the daughter of Jim and Tanya Madix. She has one older sister, Danielle. She started riding horses at age 6 and had a competitive equestrian career. She also won two national dance championships. She graduated from Eau Gallie High School in 2003.

According to a Radar Online report, her childhood was unstable. Ariana shares a birthday with alum Stassi Schroeder. Plenty of the women's parties have been broadcast over the years. Growing up, she developed a passion for the performing arts, which led her to pursue an entertainment career.

2. Vanderpump Rules

In 2012, Madix was cast in the second season of the Bravo reality television series Vanderpump Rules. the actress gained immense popularity through that show and many people know her, even today from the show.

Ariana Madix was reportedly paid at least $25,000 per episode on Vanderpump Rules. Fans have followed her journey throughout the 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules, and have appreciated the personality she showed on screen.

Presently, Ariana Madix is set to return for the next season of Vanderpump Rules. However, during the Season 11 reunion finale, she made it clear that she has no desire to film with her ex, Tom Sandoval, potentially risking her future on the show.

In a candid chat, Madix told Sandoval, “I just want you away from me. I just want you gone and I don't want to be in a position where I'm being forced...” Sandoval countered by stating, “That is our job,” to which Madix firmly responded, “I'm not forced to do anything.”

3. Scandoval

Well, ready for some spicy details? well, Ariana Madix was previously in a relationship with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, dating from 2014 until 2023. In March 2023, it was found that Sandoval had been involved in a seven-month affair with Raquel Leviss. Madix discovered the affair after finding videos of Sandoval and Leviss FaceTiming on his phone. This disgrace deeply stunned the Vanderpump Rules community as well as their fans.

Madix and Sandoval ended their relationship shortly after the affair became public and weren't on good terms. Leviss, who was engaged to Sandoval's best friend James Kennedy, also called off her engagement as a result of the scandal.

The affair reportedly started in the summer of 2022, with Sandoval and Leviss meeting secretly in various locations. Madix was blindsided by the affair and was reportedly shattered. Both Sandoval and Leviss have apologized, but Madix expressed uncertainty about forgiving Sandoval and did not accept Leviss's apology. The scandal became a central storyline in the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules and persists to be a noteworthy topic for fans of the show.

4. Salary endorsements

After the scandal with her ex-boyfriends, Ariana Madix's generated income and fame increased significantly. Her earnings from her various ventures and appearances have added up significantly, contributing to her impressive net worth. For Instagram ads alone, she garners $25,000 per photo post. Her commercials for BIC Razors and Uber One each earned her $50,000, while a Bloomingdale's shopping spree brought in $35,000. Public appearances contribute another $50,000, and her participation in SoFi's commercial, including staged photos, netted her $100,000. Her role in a Lifetime movie added $65,000 to her income.

From merchandise lines, Madix earned $200,000, and her term on Dancing with the Stars provided a range of $125,000 to $360,000. Finally, her salary from Vanderpump Rules stands at $500,000 per season. Altogether, these various sources total between $1,450,000 and $1,675,000.

5. Real Estate

When Madix was dating her ex-boyfriend, In February 2019, Tom shelled out $2.07 million for a house in the LA suburb of Valley Village. In the wake of their breakup, Tom claimed to have offered to buy Ariana out at a value of $3.1 million, an offer she reportedly rejected.

