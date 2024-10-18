Dune: Prophecy Official TRAILER Introduces New Look Of Arrakis And The Bene Gesserit In Pre-Paul Atreides Era; Watch

Before we witnessed the epic tales of Paul Atreides in the highly-anticipated Dune movies, there was the Bene Gesserit. Recently, during the New York Comic Con on Thursday afternoon, HBO announced the premiere date of this incredible series. At the same time, fans were treated to a new trailer for the Dune: Prophecy series.

It's important to note that Dune: Prophecy is not just an ordinary space opera. As the introductory dialogue states, “The sisterhood draws women from many worlds.”

We then see some mindblowing grand views of space, planets, and spaceships. Welcome to a world where politics is rising, and some people are trying to protect Arrakis.

Well, it's not just the dialogues that intrigue you but also the action sequences. From an eye turning into a storm of dust to a vast sand castle out of nowhere sinking in the ocean of sand, there is a lot to watch in the recently released trailer. More than that, there is a lot to see and enjoy in the soon-to-be-released series.

Will we see the whole sisterhood getting wiped out or the continuation of something that considers them a great power? The trailer itself suggests that Mark Strong will be shown as one of the most powerful emperors. He is also getting the help that he needs from Travis Fimmel’s Desmond Hart.

Advertisement

The series is not just about conspiracy and plans to change the whole system but also about the corruption that is dragging both sides down.

It can’t be stated clearly if Sisterhood will favor Strong’s Emporer Javicco Corrino because the series can eventually take a serious turn of events.

Of course, as with all mind-blowing things, the music in the trailer is truly inspiring and gives hope for the early release of the series. "Dune: Prophecy" is a six-episode series set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, a character played by Timothée Chalamet in the movies.

The story of Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who will be played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, respectively.

While Watson is known for the mini-series Chernobyl, Williams brings her skills from Counterpart. The series is inspired by Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Dune authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Advertisement

Dune: Prophecy will premiere on November 17, 2024 on HBO.

ALSO READ: Dune: Prophecy Trailer: Prequel Series Gives Glimpse Into Creation Of Bene Gesserit