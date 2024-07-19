Sacrifices Must Be Made’: Dune Prophecy New Trailer Breakdown

Max has unveiled another teaser trailer for its upcoming prequel series, Dune: Prophecy. It is set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides becomes powerful and tells the story of how the Bene Gesserit came to be. “Sacrifices must be made” is the final phrase in a chilling trailer that indicates that challenges lie ahead.

A sneak peek

Five years after they first booked a copy, Max (formerly HBO Max) has let out a glimpse into what Dune: Prophecy is like. The premiere of the initial season will take place in autumn and will have six episodes. Casey Bloys presented this teaser during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation as HBO and Max Content’s CEO and chairman.

It’s about the universe of Dune created by Frank Herbert from Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson takes its roots. This book focuses on two Harkonnen sisters who fight to preserve what lies ahead for humanity as well as lay the foundations for Bene Gesserit. In this teaser, Emily Watson playing Valya Harkonnen says “Sisterhood above all.”

Celebrities galore

Cast members include Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and Jodhi May among others in Dune: Prophecy. Its production witnessed many obstacles such as cast changes, script revisions, and strikes related to covid 19 and industry action.

Running it is Alison Schapker as executive producer also having written several episodes herself. Show creator Diane Ademu-John left early though she remains an executive producer in addition to her co-development credits with other writers like Brian Herbert.

Executive producers included Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts. Brian Herbert in partnership with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert of the Frank Herbert estate also executive produce it. Kevin J. Anderson is one of the producers.

Bringing Dune to life

As part of a larger revival project around Dune which includes Max and Legendary Television co-production for Dune: Prophecy. The sequel to Legendary’s Dune titled Dune: Part 2 will be shown on Max this month. Very recently, fans have been eager to know more about the sisterhood’s history as they are more aware of the existence of the Dune universe.

Dune: Prophecy promises an exciting addition to the franchise by giving a richer backstory and intense drama. Therefore sacrifices will be made as seen in the trailer but yet again there will be enemies that come along increasing Sisterhood’s influence.

