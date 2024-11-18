Dune Prophecy Season 1 Episode 2: What to Expect, Recap, Release Date, Schedule & More

The Dune film franchise brought us the new age of Space Opera movies. Meanwhile, Dune: Prophecy is a series that will talk about a lot of things taking place centuries before the current timeline, as seen in the Dennis Villeneuve entries.

The HBO Max show in the discussion here happens to be about two sisters, Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who form the Bene Gesserit, fighting the immense political regime in the series.

“Victory is celebrated in the light, but it is won in the darkness” is one of the intense dialogues seen in the recently released episode of Dune: Prophecy.

For those unversed, Bene Gesserit happens to be an incredibly powerful collective that works in the shadows.

In EP 1, we also hear Valya stating that the long and tiring war against the thinking machines—the Butlerian Jihad—was won by an Atreides.

This is also when she explains that her great-grandfather had deserted the war, and when the great war ended, putting an end to all thinking machine technology, her family was branded as cowards.

They were even “banished to a desolate world.”

All these events lead to Valya vowing to get her revenge by forming a new family that only consists of women.

As Valya meets the first Mother Superior, Raquella Berto-Anirul, Valya has now become the Second Mother Superior of the Sisterhood.

Advertisement

Soon, as the First Mother is on her deathbed, she gives Valya a task to save and strengthen The Sisterhood from “a holy judgment brought on by a tyrant, a force of unimaginable darkness.”

30 years later, and “116 years after the end of the great machine wars, 10,148 years before the birth of Paul Atreides,” Valya is controlling the sisterhood.

The arrival of Princess Ynez is being discussed by The Sisterhood, Valya, and Lord Constantine, who is the half-brother of the princess.

However, we even see a sort of romantic tension between Ynez and Keiran, the Imperial House’s swordmaster.

We even get a look at the truthsayer Kasha talking about her vision where she saw Ynez being sucked by a sandworm to Tula and Valya, making the sisters think of pairing Ynez with another person than whom she was about to get married.

The series even introduced us to Javvico Corrino, the current Emperor, having a discussion with Desmond Hart about the issues in Arrakis.

Advertisement

Brace yourself for the next episode that will bring us even more intriguing sequences, surrounding Valya, Tula, Javvico, and Desmond, along with a few more characters all set to step in soon.

Episode 2: Two Sides will be released on November 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, Episode 3: Sisterhood Above All will air on December 1, untitled Episode 4 on December 8, Episode 5 on December 15, and the final Episode 6 on December 22.

ALSO READ: Discover When Dune: Prophecy Takes Place In The Franchise And What Butlerian Jihad Is