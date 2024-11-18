Discover When Dune: Prophecy Takes Place In The Franchise And What Butlerian Jihad Is

Dune: Prophecy is one of the most highly anticipated series currently in talks. HBO has carefully crafted the show to appeal to its audience, generating immense excitement for the future of the series with its first-ever episode.

While many might be eager to see lead actors from the Dune films, like Timothée Chalamet or Zendaya, make an appearance, it's important to note that the HBO/Max series is set well before the timeline of Denis Villeneuve's films.

Here are a few key things to know about the massively loved Dune: Prophecy. The show primarily follows the stories of Valya Harkonnen and her sister, Tula Harkonnen, played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, respectively.

It's also important to note that the series takes place over 10,000 years before the timeline seen in the movies. As revealed in the first episode, the events of the series occur in the year 10,148, long before the birth of Paul Atreides, and 116 years after a major war.

This opens up a vast opportunity for the writers to extend the show without worrying about disrupting the timeline of the Dune film franchise. The war referenced in the series is the Butlerian Jihad, a pivotal conflict with machines.

If you have closely followed the movies, Butlerian Jihad was a great war that shaped a lot of things in the universe of Dune. As seen in the opening credits of the series, we have a look at human forces fighting against massive machines, which was the first time we ever saw the Butlerian Jihad in live action.

For those who do not know, the Butlerian Jihad was a revolution against robots as well as artificial intelligence. In the Dune universe, the AI is referred to as “thinking machines.”

Talking about the war, it lasted for almost 100 years and was against Omnius, a robotic ruler of the Synchronized Empire, as he had overthrown a lot of planets in the universe. As the humans feared that the robots would be the end of all of mankind, they raised their forces against Omnius, ultimately defeating him at the Battle of Corrin.

Watch Dune: Prophecy on HBO with every episode airing on Sundays at 9 pm.

