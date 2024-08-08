Edward Olmos Gives a Health Update After Finishing Treatment For Throat Cancer; Details Inside

Ahead of the release of One Fast Move on Amazon Prime Video, star Edward James Olmos assured his fans that he has been in good health, nearly two years after he finished his treatment for throat cancer. While chatting with PEOPLE magazine at The Culver Theatre, where the film’s premiere was held on August 6, the actor shared that he had a PET scan a day before, which indicated his health has been alright.

"I had a test two days ago and the doctor said, 'Congratulations; you're doing very, very well.' I'm very grateful, but it's been very difficult,” he shared with the interviewers, additionally informing that he had concluded his treatment for the ailment back in December of 2022, and the doctor had informed him that his recovery would be monitored, and they could only attest that the treatment worked about two years later.

"Right now I'm a year and about six months, seven months [into it]," he said, "Yesterday was a very big day when they took the test, the PET scan.” As for what he looks forward to doing now, the Selena alum says that he is eager to spend more time with his family.

For the actor, wrapping up the cancer treatment took a toll on his body. He recalled how it felt when his chemotherapy ended to the Daily Mail back in May, saying, “Once they stopped all of the chemo and all of the radiation and all the treatment is when the body gave up, and that’s when it really became difficult.” But he adjusted to things as time passed.

One Fast Move, the upcoming action flick, stars Riverdale alum KJ Apa, Eric Dane, and Maia Reficco in the lead roles. The central character Wes, played by Apa, seeks the dream of being a professional motorcycle racer, plagued by the “absence of his estranged father: Olmos’ Abel.” He takes help from his love interest and a motorcycle shop owner to pursue his dream. Written and directed by Kelly Blatz, the film would premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 8.

