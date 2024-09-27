Working in front of a green screen is an essential component of an actor's profession in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it helps to realize the spectacular effects seen in the shows and movies. Elizabeth Olsen, a star in the MCU, admits that she doesn't like that part, saying it's like "playing make-believe" on film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olsen discussed the difficulties involved in green screen acting, stating that while it can occasionally feel like a child playing pretend, people would be more understanding of the difficulties if they could see the work done without any special effects.

Olsen said, "You really have to embrace this dumb point of view, where you feel like a 7-year-old playing make-believe. I do believe that at some point they should release a full version of one of the movies, without any of the special effects so people can see how hard it is."

While working in the MCU, Olsen's role uses visual effects more than most, even though every Marvel actor deals with them. Wanda is a witch who casts spells and causes chaos in her surrounds with the use of CGI-influenced abilities. That means that a lot of Olsen's acting in front of a green screen involves her making hand gestures and wildly flailing her arms.

Advertisement

Since playing Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen has been more open about her portrayal of the character.

She has said that she wanted to go on from the part and explore more serious roles, but she has also hinted that Marvel wasn't sure what to do with Wanda. After falling from Mount Wundagore, Scarlet Witch perished in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse. Agatha All Along, the WandaVision spinoff, confirmed Scarlet Witch's demise, dispelling rumors that she didn't die in the movie.

Olsen is presently promoting His Three Daughters, a suspenseful drama starring Natasha Lyonne from The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Carrie Coon from The Leftovers.

ALSO READ: Abbott Elementary Season 4 Trailer: Your Favorite Teachers And Students Return To School With A New Health Scare; WATCH