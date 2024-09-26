Abbott Elementary Season 4 Trailer: Your Favorite Teachers And Students Return To School With A New Health Scare; WATCH

The bell has rung, and class is ready to start in Abbott Elementary Season Four. ABC released a brand-new, chaotic, and hilarious trailer for this much-awaited season on September 25.

The inspiration behind the comedy series, which has won three Emmys and broadcasts on ABC in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, comes from the mind of Quinta Brunson, who plays the show's main character, Janine Teagues.

At the beginning of the recently released trailer, Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) mockingly shouts, "We want books in the classroom, we want paper towels!" Rolling her eyes at her devoted staff, she adds, "I bet y'all want raises too."

In another scene, Quinta Brunson's perpetually upbeat character, Janine, exclaims, "We asked the district for more after-school programs." However, in typical Abbott fashion, the reply is a $50 budget for class pets!

Following this, a montage shows Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), and Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) going about their normal, hectic days at the fictional public school in Philadelphia.

Just when you think things couldn't get any wilder, a ringworm outbreak sends the teachers into a frenzy. Principal Coleman, not taking any chances, dresses in full hazmat gear.

Abbott Elementary has received 24 Emmy nominations during the course of its run, and it has won four of them: Best Comedy Writing, Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph, Best Comedy Casting in 2022, and Best Comedy Actress for Quinta Brunson, the show's creator, in 2023.

Along with performance honors for Tyler James Williams and Brunson, the series also took home a Golden Globe for Best Comedy/Musical Series in 2023. ABC's Abbott Elementary Season 4 will debut on Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30/8:30c. Previous seasons are available to view on Hulu and Max, while new episodes air on Hulu the day after.

