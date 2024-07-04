Ellen DeGeneres Cancels Several Show Dates Month After Kicking Off Her Ellen's Last Stand-Up Comedy Tour

Ellen DeGeneres, who started her tour in June, canceled four of her Ellen's Last Stand... Up comedy concerts this week. Ellen DeGeneres has abruptly canceled a number of her gigs in Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Seattle. Ticketmaster assured customers they would receive full refunds when it informed them of the cancellations.

Why has Ellen DeGeneres abruptly canceled four stand-up shows?

Furthermore, according to Ticketmaster, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster if the ticket was bought by someone other than the ticket holder. Fans are left feeling let down and wondering why there has been no official explanation for the cancellations.

Ticketmaster lists the following canceled dates: July 10 in Dallas, July 21 in San Francisco, July 23 in Seattle, and August 11 in Chicago. There were no other cancellation-related details given.

Degeneres' show ended

The comedian's first tour since her daytime talk show of the same name ended in 2022—following allegations of a toxic workplace in the summer of 2020—is called Ellen's Last Stand... Up.

The news follows the announcement of DeGeneres' final Netflix comedy special, which is scheduled to tape in August. This tour was described as the last opportunity to watch her do stand-up.

The comedian's decision to resume stand-up comes after her long-running talk program, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," concluded in 2022 amid reports of a toxic work environment.

In the past, DeGeneres has addressed the issue surrounding her talk show, stating that she was confused by the claims and refuting the idea that they were the reason for its cancellation. The comedian's profession and personal life have come back into question, though, as a result of the latest cancellations.

