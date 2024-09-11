Elon Musk’s Bizarre Response To Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris Sends Internet Reeling; Netizens Call It Weird And Creepy

Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris for president in the upcoming U.S. elections seems to have disappointed Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who owns X. To express his disappointment on Tuesday, September 10, the entrepreneur took to the social media platform he owns, writing, “Okay Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” While the space tycoon did not tag or name the pop star, his dig at her is evidently clear and is being dubbed bizarre and creepy by netizens.

“Am I reading this right that you are offering to have a child with Taylor Swift?” commented a user on Musk’s post, which has garnered 19 million views and multiple thousand retweets in less than three hours.

A surprised user on X offered to teach Musk “how to talk to women,” while another trashed his tweet as “creepy and weird.”

For anyone looking for context, here’s what Swift said in her endorsement message for Harris. The I Knew You Were Trouble hitmaker’s endorsement for the Democratic candidate came shortly after Harris and Trump wrapped up their first debate on Tuesday night.

Taking to her Instagram, Swift urged her 238 million followers to do their research about the issues at hand and how the candidates contesting for the Capitol Hill seat are handling them. Swift informed her fanbase that she is choosing to vote for Harris because she believes she can lead America with “calm and not chaos.” She also billed the current VP as a “steady-handed and gifted leader.”

Advertisement

Swift, furthermore, appreciated Harris for choosing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, who has endlessly championed LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer signed her lengthy post by referring to herself as a “Childless Cat Lady,” which appeared to be a dig at Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance, for his 2021 misogynistic remark.

Swift’s 2024 endorsement of Harris is the second time the singer has publicly shared her political stance. In 2020, she endorsed Joe Biden for president after seeking permission from her family and PR team to publicly express her political viewpoints, as depicted in her 2019 documentary, Miss Americana.

Since she endorsed their party, the Harris campaign has launched Harris and Walz friendship bracelets, drawing inspiration from the Swifties’ tradition of trading friendship bracelets at her concerts.

Musk, for anyone who could not put two and two together, is supporting Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Elon Musk Praised Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Album; Said It Was 'Impressive'