Throwback: When Elon Musk Praised Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Album; Said It Was 'Impressive'

It’s no wonder Taylor Swift has millions of fans and nearly 283 million followers on Instagram. Her massive following is a testament to her hard work and the energy she puts into each album. There’s a saying that a lot will go wrong before everything goes right, and this seems true for Swift. Despite facing deceit and many challenges in her career, she is now living the life she deserves.

Interestingly, Swift's appeal extends beyond her target audience. Even those outside her usual demographic acknowledge her talent and praise her albums as “very impressive.”

For instance, Elon Musk praised Taylor Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on April 29, 2024. He remarked, "I'm not quite the target audience, but nonetheless very impressive indeed!"

Swifties were furious and criticized Elon Musk, demanding that he openly admit to listening to Swift without hesitation. Fans expressed their frustration in the comments section, with one writing, “She is the music industry,” and another adding, “Elon, if you listen to music, then you are 100% the target audience.”

Many fans view The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) as a gift crafted specifically for them, showcasing Swift’s most genuine and artistic side. They describe it as a refreshing shift with its stream-of-consciousness writing style, which feels deeply personal and daring.

The CEO of Tesla has made several attempts to engage with the Midnights singer on X. For example, he suggested that Swift should post music or concert videos directly on X to engage her audience. This comment was ridiculed by Swift’s fans, who questioned why a globally renowned artist would need to promote her music on a platform she already dominates. Despite these interactions, Swift has never replied or publicly addressed Elon Musk.

Currently, the Cruel Summer singer is living the life of her dreams. On August 21, 2024, she released the music video for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at her epic Eras Tour. The video has been a hit, with fans appreciating the glimpse into her tour life and the magic behind each show.

