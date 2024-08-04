  Emily Bader Expresses Excitement Over Announcement Of Her Role With Tom Blythe On People We Meet on Vacation; Watch

People We Meet on Vacation, the bestselling novel by Emily Henry, is being adapted into a Netflix movie. Published in 2021, the story follows two friends, Alex and Poppy, who used to take summer trips together until one trip went awry. Two years later, Poppy persuades Alex to reconnect for one more adventure.

Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) will portray Poppy, while Tom Blythe (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) will play Alex. The film is directed by Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud, All the Bright Places) and produced by Sony Pictures.

In October 2022, Deadline reported that Kuang was writing the screenplay and Brett Haley would direct. After nearly two years, Netflix officially announced on August 2, 2024, that Tom Blythe and Emily Bader will star in the leading roles. Both actors expressed their excitement about the project, and Netflix shared footage of the announcement on social media.

Netflix stated, "Watch Emily Bader find out she's starring opposite Tom Blyth in People We Meet on Vacation — the feature adaptation of Emily Henry’s best-selling novel directed by Brett Haley."

While Emily Henry's book People We Meet on Vacation is available to read, here's a quick summary of what to expect in the movie:

The story centers on two best friends, Alex and Poppy, who have spent summers together for years. Poppy is a free spirit, and Alex is more reserved. Despite their differences, their bond dates back to a car ride home from college.

Though they live far apart—Poppy in New York City and Alex in their small hometown—they reunite every summer for a vacation. However, two years ago, something went wrong during their trip, and they haven't spoken since.

The book's description reads: "Poppy has everything she should want, but she’s stuck in a rut. When someone asks when she was last truly happy, she knows, without a doubt, it was on that ill-fated, final trip with Alex. Determined to make things right, she convinces her best friend to take one more vacation together and lay everything on the table. Miraculously, he agrees. Now, she has a week to fix everything, if only she can get around the one big truth that has always stood quietly in the middle of their seemingly perfect relationship. What could possibly go wrong?"

An exact release date for People We Meet on Vacation has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for future updates.

