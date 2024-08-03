'All Of Us Want To Do It': Matt Damon Reveals Rounders Cast Wishes To Team Up For A Sequel

Matt Damon has surely given us some of the best movies to date. However, his classic Rounders still manages to win a lot of hearts. Just as the 1998 film happens to be one of the most favorite movies on our list, the Ford v Ferrari actor too holds a similar emotion.

While Damon is preparing for the release of his next and one of the most anticipated movies, The Instigators, he has also shed light on the chances of another Rounders movie.

The actor appeared on the Rich Eisen Show recently, during which he went on to spill the beans about a Rounders sequel.

Speaking on the show, Matt Damon mentioned that a Rounders sequel happens to be a project that has been talked about for years. He added that they are also trying to make it happen, while further stating that he recently met Edward Norton, who was his Rounders co-star.

Reflecting on the chances and storyline of the movie, the Jason Bourne actor stated, “All of us want to do it is a second ‘Rounders’ movie. So much has happened in the poker world in the last 25 years; it would be fun to catch up with those guys.”

He then added that the whole project could focus on new terms and change in the world of poker, as the world has noticed a lot since the time Rounders was released.

Continuing to talk about his dream of being in another Rounders movie, Damon mentioned that although he has not talked to the team that first worked on Rounders back in 1998, all of whom made the film a classic years ago, he is confident that the writers would make the new entry perfect and match today’s updated world of poker.

The actor will soon be seen hitting the screens in The Instiators. The movie also stars Casey Affleck, Hong Chau, Jack Harlow, and Pual Walter Hauser, and is being directed by Doug Liman.

Its storyline, which is penned by both Chuck Maclean and Affleck, follows two robbers who are on the run while being accompanied by one of their therapists as their theft doesn't go as planned.

The Apple TV+ film is set to release on August 9, 2024.

