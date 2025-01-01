Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Celebrates New Year with Baby Bump, Shares Heartwarming Journey to Motherhood

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott is preparing for motherhood in 2025 with a baby boy on the way.

Scott, 29, and her husband Evan McClintock are looking forward to an exciting year in 2025 as they will be welcoming their first child together. The influencer shared her excitement through her New Year's Eve post, which featured photos of herself cradling her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree along with one in which McClintock is seen planting a kiss on her belly.

She posted that she was anticipating welcoming the change that the following year would bring and wished the new year warmly to her followers. Scott wrote, "Things are going to look so different this time next year & we can’t wait. Happy New Year everyone!!"

Hailie Jade revealed her pregnancy in the music video of her father, Eminem, or Marshall Mathers' song Temporary from his latest Grammy-nominated album The Death of Slim Shady. In late October, Scott and McClintock started working on their son's nursery, describing it as the most meaningful project they had undertaken thus far.

The couple later revealed their baby's gender when they popped a blue confetti-filled balloon during a November podcast episode announcing that they were having a boy.

On Christmas Day, Scott commemorated her 29th birthday in a video as her family and friends sang while she sat by the Christmas tree. She blew out the candles on a simple yet elegant white cake decorated with red bows and black candles bearing the number 29. She reflected on her final year in her twenties and shared festive wishes with her audience.

Hailie Jade Scott previously opened up about her pregnancy during an episode of her podcast, Just A Little Shady, in October. She recounted how she managed to keep the news private during her May wedding by subtly passing drinks to her co-host, Brittany Ednie, to maintain the appearance of normalcy.

