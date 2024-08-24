Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Expresses What She Feels Of Father's Latest Releases About Her: 'Cry Every Time'

Eminem's daughter Hailie has addressed how she feels about the latest releases by her dad.

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, aka Eminem, who happens to be the most celebrated rapper in the music industry, recently released his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). With a number of hit tracks and bidding farewell to his highly appreciated alter ego, Slim Shady, on his latest album, the 8 Mile actor also came up with tracks that surely made each one of its listeners shed tears.

A similar emotion is felt by the legendary musician's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott. Speaking during the latest episode of her podcast, Just A Little Shady, Hailie revealed that she “audibly sobbed” when she heard the recent releases of Eminem, Temporary and Somebody Save Me.

Both of the tracks are dedicated to Hailie, while Somebody Save Me alone acts as an apology by the Real Slim Shady rapper to his family.

Eminem has addressed his children Alaina, 31, and Stevie, 22, including Hailie, 28, in the track Somebody Save Me.

Talking about the music video for the particular track, Hailie Jade Scott stated that she doesn't have the strength to watch it again after having watched it once before.

She further added, "I definitely cry every time I hear it at all.” While opening up about her feelings, with her longtime friend and cohost, Brittany Ednie, Scott Jade expressed that between Temporary and Somebody Save Me, she cries the most while listening to the former song.

Temporary happens to be a track that especially addresses Hailie, talking about the eventual death of Eminem.

In this particular track, Eminem has also asked Hailie Jade Scott to cope with the situation when the time comes and he passes away, while also urging her to move on, be happy in life, and not stay in grief for too long.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is the twelfth studio album by Eminem. It features other highly acclaimed musicians such as Jelly Roll, Skylar Grey, Big Sean, and BabyTron, as well as White Gold, Sly Pyper, and more.

The album was released on July 12, 2024.

