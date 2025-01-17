Eminem's Spokesperson Addresses Recent Leaked Tracks Featuring 50 Cent and Dr. Dre, Allegedly Aimed at Suge Knight and Ja Rule

Eminem's representative issued a statement following the recent leaking of unreleased tracks, saying the songs were not intended for the public's ears.

In the last few weeks, several songs from the Greatest rapper's vault have been illegally posted online, including collaborations with 50 Cent and Dr. Dre, and what is reported to be a diss track aimed at Suge Knight and Ja Rule from 2003.

The spokesperson of the record label stated that these are leaked studio demo tracks and other experiments, of which some dated back and therefore were not current. He criticized the improper release of that material, arguing that it constitutes a continuation of the current process of artists losing control over having their work unleashed without their knowledge.

Shady’s spokesperson Dennis Dennehy stated to Billboard, "These leaked songs were studio efforts never meant for public consumption. Demos, experiments, and ideas that are dated and not relevant so many years later. The latest in a line of unfinished material released against artists’ will and without their permission."

The identity of the person who leaked the records is still not known. The leaked collection has since grown to include 30 tracks, featuring artists such as Slaughterhouse, Anderson .Paak, and Nate Dogg.

One of the most buzz-worthy tracks is the controversial diss song, Smack You. It is allegedly aimed at Suge Knight, with Shady claiming his involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G given Knight was in the car with Shakur the night he got fatally shot.

In the song, the Godzilla rapper sings, "I’m holding Suge responsible for the deaths of the two greatest rappers to ever grace the face of this planet."

Eminem, whose latest official release was The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) dropped in July 2024, has not made any public comments about the leaks.

