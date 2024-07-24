Emma Corrin Channels Willy Wonka and Inglourious Basterds for Deadpool & Wolverine Villain Role

Emma Corrin recently revealed that they drew significant inspiration from Willy Wonka and Inglourious Basterds to nail their role as the villain in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The enigmatic antagonist at the core of this film, played by Corrin, who is 28 years old, is Cassandra Nova. The film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. This role marks Emma's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Emma Corrin talks about inspiration for Deadpool & Wolverine role

During its world premiere on July 22, Corrin disclosed that they took cues from Reynolds, who recommended using Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz’s performance in Inglourious Basterds as a model. Additionally, they mentioned that Willy Wonka had been an influential factor behind the casual yet detached power they hoped to convey through their character.

Emma Corrin told People magazine, "I drew inspiration from Christoph Waltz in Inglourious Basterds, which was Ryan's reference when we started. And then, not a villain, but I was really inspired by Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka, sort of a nonchalant, detached power."

Corrin’s portrayal of the Deadpool & Wolverine villain is influenced by a combination of iconic characters. Reynolds also emphasized Waltz’s chilling performance in Inglourious Basterds as an important reference for the character, alongside Gene Wilder’s whimsical yet detached Willy Wonka.

Emma Corrin debuts Cassandra Nova in the MCU

The Crown star is the first to play the character of Cassandra Nova on the silver screen in the MCU, though there are not many details about Corrin’s character. According to Marvel's official website, Cassandra Nova represents an evil version of Professor X from X-Men movies acted by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy. In Deadpool & Wolverine, at age 55 Jackman joins forces with 47-year-old Reynolds’ Deadpool who tries to save his own universe with the help of another timeline Wolverine.

Corrin also discussed the challenges of working with prosthetics and makeup throughout filming. They noted that the process required significant time in hair and makeup, including wearing a bald cap and having long fake fingers attached. Corrin remarked, "Great for my screen time. Not so great for going to the bathroom alone. I always had someone with me. It was very humbling."

In Marvel comics, Cassandra Nova is a formidable foe with a telepathic connection to Charles Xavier, driven by revenge and destruction. One of her most notorious acts was controlling Sentinels which wiped out 16 million mutants in Genosha.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine also features Morena Baccarin, Matthew Macfadyen, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, and Leslie Uggams. The film is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

