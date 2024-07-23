'Takes Your Breath Away': Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin Gush About Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman In Deadpool & Wolverine

Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin opened up about their participation in the much-awaited blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine in a recent interview. They also elaborated on their experiences working with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The third installment of the Deadpool franchise is slated to release on July 26.

Corrin slays in the role of Cassandra Nova, while Macfadyen makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Mr. Paradox in the upcoming superhero movie.

Matthew Macfadyen admits to having a crush on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Speaking with Extra, Matthew Macfadyen admitted that he developed a soft spot for both Ryan and Hugh while shooting the film. He pointed out how he didn't have a crush on them before but when they started working together, he definitely did "develop a crush" on both Deadpool and Wolverine.

Emma added in saying that it was a striking moment to see the two in their superhero costumes. They promptly said, "When you see them in the suits, it takes your breath away."

Matthew also commented on how tough it was to keep a straight face during comic scenes. He mentioned how Reynolds was one of the funniest actors at present, who never missed an opportunity to make everyone burst into laughter and break character. He emphasized, "They just created a really lovely atmosphere to work. They just made it a real pleasure to come to set."

While Matthew commended them for creating such a positive and fun atmosphere on the set, echoing Matthew’s statement, Emma added that this helped them become more relaxed as well as spontaneous.

Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin dazzle in their MCU debut

Emma Corrin pointed out that seeing oneself fully transformed into a character including costumes, prosthetics, and makeup was surreal. They complimented Marvel fans for their passion and sense of community. Shawn Levy-helmed Deadpool & Wolverine not only marked Corrin's MCU debut but it's also her first appearance of the character Cassandra Nova on the big screen.

Speaking about the content of the movie being fun and hilarious, Matthew Macfadyen also noted, "it’s got a really big heart to it."

When Marvel Entertainment asked Macfadyen about his thoughts on debuting in the MCU as Mr. Paradox in the movie, he did not shy away from expressing himself. He said, "I suppose he's a sort of middle management guy who's in charge of monitoring timelines in the Multiverse and pruning them and and I'd say he's probably a little bit frustrated with his position."

On another note, Matthew revealed his daughter’s excitement about meeting Ryan Reynold’s wife Blake Lively as she's a massive Gossip Girl fan. He joked that this was the first time his children finally showed a modicum of interest in their father's movies.

