‘Emotional Tug-Of-War’: Bridgerton’s New Leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha Tease Season Four

Shondaland released an exclusive interview with Bridgerton’s season four leads, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, where they teased their characters’ story arcs and more. When asked what fans can expect from the third season of the Regency romance-drama, Thompson teased it as a fairytale mixed with reality. Meanwhile, Ha described it as an “emotional tug-of-war” between their hearts and society's desires — Thompson much preferred this answer to his own.

The Australian actress of Korean descent will play Sophie Baek, a low-born and potential love interest of Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton. After inadvertently falling madly in love, the couple will have to navigate societal challenges due to their class differences.

Next, they teased their characters’ storylines for next season. Ha described Sophie’s journey as “prismatic” because she would emerge over the other side of the prism-like a rainbow—happier and full of love. Thompson revealed that Benedict will overcome his restlessness and dig deeper into his commitment issues.

He’s a “man of many interests,” but sometimes it makes him feel lost. “There’s clearly something in him that he’s not very comfortable with,” the actor said about his character. He’s “worried about the idea of committing to something, and I guess that’s partly a struggle for him this season,” Thompson added.

According to the official synopsis, “The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is unwilling to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Advertisement

So, Benedict’s transformation from feeling resentment towards love and marriage to craving it towards the end of the season will be quite an exciting spectacle. Sophie will be a new character introduced next season which has already garnered intrigue.

During the interview, Ha revealed that she had a warm reception from the existing Bridgeton family. “I don’t think there are enough words in the dictionary to describe what it's like joining the family,” she said. But she’s grateful that everyone welcomed her with open arms and for her “lovely experience” so far.