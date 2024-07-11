'Entirely Fake': Lainey Wilson Shuts Down Claims Of Using Gummies For Weight Loss

Have you ever In the world of country music, Lainey Wilson’s voice has always been her hallmark. Yet, beyond her music, recent headlines have zoomed in on another aspect of her life. Recently, though headlines about her body have been swirling. Fans noticed a change in her appearance, sparking rumors that she had lost a dramatic amount of weight.

However, Wilson set the record straight, addressing these rumors directly. Here’s the real story behind the speculation and how Wilson responded to the misleading claims about her health.

Wilson sets the record straight

Last year, tabloids buzzed with claims that Lainey Wilson shed 70 pounds. People claimed that she shed a staggering 70 pounds by using weight-loss gummies. However, the truth, as Wilson stated on the Big D & Bubba radio show in 2023 is quite different. “Hello no! I have lost weight. I probably lost about 20 pounds.”

The gummy controversy

Rumors of Wilson using weight loss gummies also made rounds, leading her to address them directly on Instagram in June 2023. In a candid video message, she dismissed all these allegations. She said, “Alright y’all, by now I’m sure a lot y’all have seen some ads about me losing weight… Well surprise, it ain’t true. People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain’t nobody sent me any gummies.”

Advertisement

Wilson urged her followers not to fall for such false claims and to report all these misleading ads. “PSA if y’all have seen these ads, they’re entirely fake,” added Wilson.

The real story behind Wilson’s weight loss

For Lainey Wilson, her physical transformation isn’t about obsessing over members on a scale. Rather than relying on shortcuts, Wilson attributed her fitness to her demanding lifestyle as a musician on tour. She explained on Instagram that she lost weight because of working hard, playing for an hour and a half, and running around every night.

Speaking to Audacy, Wilson highlighted how her active schedule. She claims that her energetic performances during her stadium tour helped her stay in shape naturally. “If I don’t get a workout in during the day I don’t feel bad because I know I’m gonna get one that night,” she shared.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Past Year Has Been A Whirlwind': Lainey Wilson Discusses CMA Fest Highlights and Rising Trendiness of Country Music

Healthy habits on the road

Despite the challenges of touring, Wilson finds ways to maintain her health. She emphasized the importance of meal prepping to stay on track with her diet amidst the hustle and bustle of touring life. Wilson enjoys meal prepping and having things handy. Because like this she can avoid unhealthy food choices while on the go.

When it comes to maintaining a strict diet, Wilson doesn’t believe in that. She enjoys indulging in her favorite treats, like dark chocolate, in moderation. Because she has a sweet tooth, she prefers having dark chocolate and maintaining her diet. Balancing her love for food with her active lifestyle allows her to enjoy the journey without strict restrictions.

Being in the public eye comes with its share of challenges, including unwarranted commentary about one’s appearance. Wilson acknowledged the scrutiny but she now focuses more on her music over these external opinions.

Advertisement

Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more stories like these.

ALSO READ: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show: Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi And More Stars Set To Perform