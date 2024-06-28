Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show: Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi And More Stars Set To Perform

A roster of gifted artists will be honored on July 4th at Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks. The NBC live special is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET/PT (delayed on the West Coast), and will feature performances by Lainey Wilson and Mickey Guyton. Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell, Amber Mark, Brandy Clark, and The War and Treaty will be joining them.

Mickey Guyton and Zuri Hall from Access Hollywood will be hosting the event. The yearly extravaganza promises a spectacle and musical evening that ends with Macy's famous fireworks display.

Exciting Independence Day celebrations in New York City

As a way of celebrating America's birthday, communities all over the country come together. The event offers a chance to celebrate with friends and family whether you're watching from home or going in person. Watch this evening for a dose of patriotic

In a recent news release, Jen Neal, the senior vice president of live events and specials at NBCU Entertainment, expressed her enthusiasm for this year's upcoming Independence Day celebrations. She emphasized the excitement surrounding the custom 25-minute musical score, curated by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland.

Fourth of July celebrations

Neal highlighted that the score is set to celebrate the season with beloved American classics, reimagined and remixed across various genres and decades. She pointed out that the program will interweave patriotic anthems with contemporary hits, promising a dynamic and engaging experience for viewers.

Neal went on to underscore the significance of this live programming event, describing it as a source of inspiration and awe that illuminates the New York skyline with an unparalleled fireworks display.

Neal emphasized that such events highlight the distinct characteristics of both the NBC and Peacock brands, while also serving as a unifying force for the nation to celebrate its shared values and heritage.

According to reports, Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will air on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, July 4th, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT. NBC will also air an encore presentation at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

