Eric Roberts Reveals He Was Unimpressed by Julia Roberts’ Performance in THIS 1989 Movie, Despite Her Oscar Nomination

Eric Roberts has just launched his eagerly awaited memoir, Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far. In this new book, the acclaimed actor opens up about the highs and lows of his career, shares a heartfelt account of his struggles with addiction, and delves into his complex relationship with his daughter, Emma Roberts. Additionally, he offers his perspective on his sister Julia Roberts' role in the classic 1989 film Steel Magnolias and explains his reasons for not being a fan of it. Keep reading for more insights!

Eric Roberts has shared his thoughts on his sister, actress Julia Roberts' 1989 film Steel Magnolias in his brutally candid memoir Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor expressed that while Julia Roberts was "good" in Mystic Pizza and "great" in Pretty Woman, he didn't feel she was as impressive in Steel Magnolias despite the film earning her first Academy Award nomination.

The Night Walk actor further wrote, "I don’t want to sound like an actor talking or a jealous sibling, but I don’t think her performance held up in that movie. When I saw her in Steel Magnolias, I thought, 'Okay. Good. She’s almost a good actor, and one day she’s gonna be one.'"

As per the outlet, he further mentioned that he felt all the "talented women" in the movie—including Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, and Daryl Hannah, "overacted" in the film. He remarked that nobody truly stood out in that film, as they all "chewed a lot of scenery," noting that crying on film often elevates an actor’s status, leading to Oscar nominations.

The Deported actor explained that he thinks his sister received favorable reviews for her performance due to her genuine Southern background, which suited her role as a character from Louisiana. He pointed out that her authenticity as a charming, small-town Southern girl probably played a role in her Oscar nomination for late director Herbert Ross' movie.

He added, "That’s what she was, after all, or at least that’s how she started off. I don’t know if she had a dialect coach try to eradicate her Southern accent, but if so, luckily for her, it didn’t take."

Meanwhile, Steel Magnolias is available to stream on Prime Video. In the film, Julia Roberts played the role of Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her remarkable performance.