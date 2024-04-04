Ernie Hudson Recalls The Time He Came To Wise Realization About His Marriage After Argument; Deets Inside

American actor Ernie Hudson shares the keys to his 40-year marriage with his wife Linda Kingsberg, emphasizing the importance of loving her for who she is. He trusts her to be herself and finds contentment in her happiness.

He realized this many years ago when they were involved in a heated argument “over the toilet paper roll, which way it rolls,” Hudson recalls. Though they fought at that time, Ernie Hudson let it go.

"I told her, I don't mind. If it makes you happy, I'll do it your way. If opening the door bothers you, I won't do it. Why argue? I'm fine," says Hudson, who has two children with Kingsberg and two from his previous marriage to Jeannie Moore.

"Ernie Hudson and Jeannie Moore married young," as the Quantum Leap star describes it. "I was 18, she was 16. The marriage ended, and the kids stayed with me unexpectedly. But I knew then I never wanted to go through that again."

Then, he encountered Linda Kingsberg. After nine years of being together, Hudson realized, “We're already committed. Let's take the next step and get married," recalling their 1985 marriage.

Ernie Hudson reflects on friendship boundaries in marriage

Throughout their time together, Ernie Hudson has learned to compromise, particularly in his friendships with women.

"I like women as friends. They're more engaging to talk to because they discuss topics like their children, emotions, and various other things," he explains.

He mentions that most of his friends were women but acknowledges it wasn't beneficial for his marriage. He now prioritizes his wife, recognizing her as his friend, and understands he can't spend extended time talking to his female friends. "How would I feel if the situation were reversed?" he continued.

Ernie Hudson’s tight T-Shirt stirs headlines at ghostbusters event

The Basketball Diaries franchise actor grabbed attention on March 21 by wearing a tight black T-shirt to a Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire photocall in London.

After photos of his toned body surfaced online, social media users quickly noted the actor's fitness. He shared, "Now she travels with me everywhere,". He also shared, "She never used to, but now it's like, We're going together! It's a change we're both enjoying as we grow older."

Ernie Hudson joked with PEOPLE that his wife's routine has shifted due to his attention-grabbing looks as he nears 80.

