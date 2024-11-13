Euphoria Season 3: Exploring All Controversies Delaying HBO Show's New Season

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to substance abuse and an individual's death.

The highly anticipated return of HBO’s Euphoria has been in the works for a while. Since the second season aired in January 2022, fans have eagerly awaited the next chapter of the hit show.

Now, more than two years later, production for season three is finally set to begin in January 2025. However, a lot has changed since the last season aired, both on and off-screen.

Despite the show’s early success and the stardom of its lead cast, Euphoria has faced many controversies that have affected its momentum. The delays in production have stemmed from multiple issues, including the challenges of COVID-19 and the changing roles of main cast members.

Fan support for the series, while strong initially, has started to wane in recent months, with criticisms arising from how certain characters were handled in season two.

One of the first signs of trouble came during season two, when fans began questioning the treatment of some characters. A major point of concern was the portrayal of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), who many viewers felt was reduced to a one-dimensional villain.

In addition, Barbie Ferreira's character Kat, a fan favorite in season one, had a limited presence in the second season. Ferreira's absence became more pronounced when she announced in August 2022 that she would not be returning for season three.

The announcement sparked rumors of creative differences between Ferreira and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Although neither Ferreira nor Levinson directly confirmed the reasons for her exit, many fans speculated that tensions on set led to her departure. The casting shake-up signaled the beginning of a series of controversies surrounding the show's production and creative direction.

Levinson, who has been the mastermind behind Euphoria, faced even more scrutiny with the release of his controversial series The Idol in 2023.

Created in collaboration with musician The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), The Idol garnered attention for its highly sexualized content and divisive narrative. Despite receiving a standing ovation at Cannes, the show was met with harsh criticism from both critics and viewers.

While the stars of The Idol defended the project, the backlash raised questions about Levinson’s approach to storytelling, particularly in Euphoria. The controversy surrounding The Idol added to an ongoing debate about whether Levinson's character-driven narratives were groundbreaking or problematic.

In 2023, Euphoria faced another devastating blow with the sudden death of actor Angus Cloud, who played the beloved character Fezco. Cloud passed away at the age of 25 due to an accidental drug overdose. His death left a profound impact on both the cast and fans of the show, who mourned the loss of the actor as well as his character.

Fezco’s storyline in season two ended on a major cliffhanger, and Cloud’s passing has left many wondering how the show will handle his absence.

The loss of such a key cast member raises questions about how Levinson and the team will navigate the storylines of the remaining characters in season three. It remains to be seen how Cloud’s character will be written out, but it is clear that his death will cast a somber shadow over the upcoming season.

