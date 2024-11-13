'First Trump Now This': Netizens React As John Krasinski Is Named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024

The name of the People magazine’s Sexiest Man is out, and so are the reactions to it! The netizens were quick again this time while giving their opinions about John Krasinski claiming the aforementioned title.

According to CBS's report, the publication announced the Sexiest Man for this year during the Tuesday episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which sparked netizen’s conversation about the same online.

A person, referring to Donald Trump getting elected first and People magazine sharing the name of the sexist man alive, tweeted on X saying, “first trump now this? america has failed us.” Another person wrote, “John Krasinski was crowned Sexiest Man Alive, and I'm just sitting here wondering... HOW?! #MindBlown.”

Another person on X made a list of people who they think deserve that title along with other users giving their own respective reactions. Check them out below:

A person expressed by mentioning that it was another Tuesday night that devastated them in November.

But this was not it. Many people shared their reactions with hilarious gifs on the platform. A person shared Oprah Winfry’s gif and asked if they were joking when the actor was given that title. Multiple people shared the names of celebrities they preferred over him. Others just simply reacted with an image or a gif.

But there were other netizens who were happy to see him take that title. People appreciated the actor for being funny and some people also praised him for his charming looks.

A person wrote, “John Krasinski as People’s Sexiest Man Alive? I will accept it. Funny and genuine can be hot as hell!” Another individual expressed that it was about time that he was recognized for it.

His fans also commented that they have been supporting the actor since his time on the hit comedy series, the Office. A few individuals celebrated it by posting his thirst trap gifs online.

The acclaimed star talked about his reaction to the honor with People magazine. He expressed about experiencing quick blackout and having no thoughts, other than thinking that he was being “punked.”

Krasinski added that this was not how he woke up every day, thinking that if that was the day he would be asked to be the sexiest man alive. The Jack Ryan star continued by saying that the bar was raised for him.

