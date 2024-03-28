Eva Mendes Reveals 'Non-Verbal' Agreement Between Her And Barbie's Ryan Gosling; Praises Actor's Work Ethic

Eva Mendes opened up about leaving her acting career behind after having kids with the Barbie actor Ryan Gosling. Mendes and Gosling have been married for 12 years and have two kids. While Gosling has made a successful career in acting, the actress decided to quit after her kids were born, as she revealed that she had no problem with The Notebook star "bringing home the bacon."

Sharing about her transition to being a full-time mother, Mendes revealed on NBC's Today Show, "It was like a no-brainer. I'm so lucky. And I was like if I can have this time with my children—and I still work—I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations; it takes you away."

What Did Eva Mendes Say About Having A Non- Verbal Agreement With Ryan Gosling?

In an interview on the show, Mendes shared about having a non-verbal agreement with her husband, where she is okay with Gosling earning while she stays home with the kids. She said, "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, okay, he's going to work, and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here."

Eva also praised her husband in the conversation, saying, "I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his coworkers as best as they can be."

The Hitch actress also cheered for Gosling after his performance of I'm Just Ken at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Eva Mendes Shared A Cheering Post For Ryan Gosling

Though absent from the 2024 Oscars, Eva Mendes did not stay out of cheering for Gosling after his performance at the Academy Awards. The Barbie actor was also nominated at the ceremony for his performance in the Greta Gerwig movie. However, he lost the trophy to Robert Downey Jr., who picked it up for Oppenheimer.

Meanwhile, the audience enjoyed the La La Land star’s performance; Mendes took to Instagram, where she shared, “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars.”

Mendes was last seen in a 2014 project, Lost River, which was written and directed by Ryan Gosling.

