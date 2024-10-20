Eva Mendes Will Return To Big Screen Only Opposite Her Husband Ryan Gosling, ‘He Gets Something Out Of Me’

Eva Mendes would return to the big screens only on one condition—to work with her husband, Ryan Gosling. Mendes stepped away from Hollywood after working alongside the Barbie actor in the 2012 crime/thriller The Place Beyond the Pines. On multiple occasions, she spoke about her decision to prioritize her personal life and raise her daughters Esmeralda Amada, 10, and Amada Lee, 8.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, when asked whether stepping away from acting was challenging, the mom-of-two replied, “I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people.”

Although admittedly, acting wasn’t her thing, she is proud of some of her works, especially the ones she collaborated with Gosling. “He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before,” Mendes gushed. So whenever the opportunity for them to work together arrives, she would “love” to be a part of it.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the Ghost Rider actress opened up about her decision to step away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood. "It was such a high off my career to work with him [Gosling] and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to, like, Seinfeld it,’” she said at the time.

Moreover, she wanted to be more present for her “babies” and fortunately her business ventures allowed her to do more than acting could have. The children’s book author also felt that the roles being offered to her at the time were quite stereotypical, which further reduced her interest.

Apart from The Place Beyond the Pines, the couple had also collaborated on Drunk History Christmas (2011) and Lost River (2014) which was the Oscar-nominated actor’s directorial debut. According to Mendes, the film was their dream project and a tough act to follow.

Since becoming a mother to two daughters, she has started multiple business ventures including a cleaning company Skura Style. She recently collaborated with eyewear brand Look Optic and released her first children’s book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.