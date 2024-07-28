Explore Gotham City Post The Batman As Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb Builds His Crime Empire; Watch The Penguin's New Comic-Con TRAILER Here

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Hall H became Gotham City for the DC panel on The Penguin. Colin Farrell, though not physically present, was in attendance via Zoom, shortly before the team launched the official trailer for The Penguin series. Alongside the director Matt Reeves, other panelists who took the stage were Cristin Milioti and Rhenzy Feliz, along with makeup designer Mike Marino.

The Penguin takes over Hall H… and Gotham City

In the new trailer, we see Farrell’s Penguin violently taking over Gotham’s streets. Smashing vehicles is only one of his actions in scenes where he conducts narcotics operations from within his club named Iceberg Lounge.

Colin Farrell appears as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot aka Penguin. He's the former chief lieutenant of late crime boss of Gotham Carmine Falcone.

How I Met Your Mother star, Cristin Milioti plays Sofia Falcone, who breaks out of Arkham Asylum and comes to challenge Penguin to control over Gotham. Sofia is the daughter of crime boss Carmine Falcone.

During the SDCC panel, Farrell praised Mike Marino’s prosthetic work which proved invaluable during his transition into The Penguin character. According to Marino, the Penguin was modeled after Harvey Weinstein as well as injured birds.

As per Variety, Marino praised Farrell saying, "I always thought he had the best face for makeup. He’s got a small nose. When you do makeup, you add to a person’s face. You can’t take away. He’s got the best canvas."

Lauren LeFranc is the showrunner and creator of the upcoming crime fantasy drama series.

All about The Penguin

The Penguin will premiere on HBO on September 19th and it will run for eight episodes. It picks up one week after Robert Pattinson's The Batman left off. It follows Oz Cobb i.e. The Penguin as he ascends to become kingpin of Gotham city's underworld. Critics and fans alike loved all the prosthetics used in Farrell's portrayal for The Batman.

In The Batman (2022), the Riddler’s plot succeeds causing Gotham’s seawall to be destroyed resulting in flooding. Meanwhile, Batman (Robert Pattinson) defeats the Riddler and saves the mayor-elect. Penguin, on the other hand, escapes from all such commotions and with Carmine Falcone murdered by Riddler, a power vacuum now exists within Gotham's underworld syndicate.

The Penguin cast also includes Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, James Madio, Scott Cohen and more.

