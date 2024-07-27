James Gunn and DC Studios Unveil Classic Logo at SDCC 2024; Check Out the Brand New Design Here

James Gunn along with Peter Safran have given a fresh start to the DC Studios, revamping everything. With a lot of projects already underway, the co-chairs have now even come up with a new logo for their studios, which was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

For those who are fond of the nostalgic and classic DC Comics logo, this new design might be a visual delight.

James Gunn reveals a new DC Studios logo

San Diego Comic-Con brings a lot of big news related to movies and films. Whether it's fantasy or action, you will see every kind of announcement taking the stage.

During this year's SDCC, James Gunn took the opportunity to reveal a new logo for DC Studios.

The director of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 took to his social media to announce the big news. Uploading two photos, James Gunn exploded the internet by revealing the logo.

As seen on his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Suicide Squad director stated, “When Peter and I formed DC Studios, we immediately knew what logo we wanted to use.”

Below the caption, one could notice the image of the new DC Studios logo, while the second picture was of Gunn himself wearing a grey t-shirt with the newly launched logo printed on it.

For those unversed, the latest DC Studios logo unveiled at Comic-Con on July 26 is simply an updated version of the classic DC bullet logo. The DC bullet logo was designed by Milton Glaser, who also worked on the I Love NY logo.

The logo designed by Glaser was used by DC Studios from 1977 until 2005.

Upcoming DC Studios projects

DC Studios has already begun working on its upcoming projects. The first movie to be released soon is Superman. While the name itself suggests that the film will revolve around the storyline of the Kryptonian, it will also feature other superpowered characters from Detective Comics.

Besides Superman, we will also see Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and more members of the Justice League in one of the highly anticipated films.

Similarly, DC Studios is also working on The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as well as Brave and the Bold. On the series end, the trailer for Creature Commandos was screened at SDCC, and it is set to premiere this year.

James Gunn’s Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.

