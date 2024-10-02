‘Fairytale Night I Will Never...’: Kylie Jenner Shares BTS Glimpse From Her Coperni Runway Appearance During Paris Fashion Week 2024

Just when you think that Paris Fashion Week 2024 couldn't get any better, Kylie Jenner walks the runway making a bold yet glamorous fashion statement. She wowed everyone by gracing the runway while donning Coperni’s black gown. The reality TV star shared the glimpses from the behind-the-scenes moments and also her runway walk.

Jenner shared a carousel post of the BTS moments which consisted of pictures and videos on Instagram on October 2, Wednesday. She made sure to express her excitement and gratitude in the post’s caption.

Jenner wrote, “ONCE UPON A TIME.. thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant i can’t even express how grateful i am to you two and this fairytale night i will never forget. Felt like a real life princess. @coperni.”

In the post, the first photo was a wide-angle shot that showcased her entire outfit along the mesmerizing Disney castle in the background with the fireworks in the sky. She then included a video of her walk, during which she looked absolutely stunning.

She also shared a picture of herself, smiling widely while she sat, along with a picture from the runway. Jenner added the headshots of herself and her daughter Stormi. She did not forget to feature a video of hugging the Coperni co-designers, Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant.

Other photos in the post consisted of polaroids of herself and headshots of other models as well, she included a video in which she held hands with a model while they ran seemingly at the backstage. Jenner concluded the post with a photo of her laptop, on which she seemed to have been watching Beauty and the Beast animated film.

While talking about the details of her look, the entrepreneur donned a strapless bouffant gown, that had a form-fitting bodice with a voluminous taffeta bottom. She added long black glows that complimented the dress. Jenner wore pink eyeshadow and a nude matt lip shade and strutted the runway with loose hair.

Many people appreciated her walk on the runway which in the true sense shone just like the fireworks that went off in the sky. It's safe to say that slaying on the runway runs in the Jenner sister's genes and Kylie’s recent walk is a testament to that.

