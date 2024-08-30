Kylie Jenner Unveils 'Lost Files'; Shares Peek Into Her Life With Son Aire And Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is now giving her fans a glimpse of her life with the kids, Aire, and Stormi. On Wednesday, August 28, she posted a string of photos depicting her recent moments with her little ones. The photo series starts with a lovely snap of Kylie cupping her baby Stormi’s hand and taking a photo of their silhouettes.

Stormi is 6 years old and she looks lovely wearing a white dress with a hand gesture of a ‘V’ sign, while Kylie is wearing the same pants as her daughter with a cropped top. For the ‘thank you’ part of the post, Kylie even provides some BTS of her having her makeup done, a lovely sunset, and her most recent Vogue cover.

The set concludes with the two piled up; Kylie and Aire, who is 2 years old. Aire smiles, clad in dreadlocks along with a black T-shirt looked up at his mater. Captioning it with ‘lost files 🫶🏻🫶’, the post also featured Jenner’s manicure, a bagel sandwich she had, and a meal with fries, Stormi and Aire looking at Kylie Cosmetics products in a store.

A makeup-free picture of Jenner, smiling at Aire while bending down was also posted on the twelfth slide where the mom was holding an ice cream cone.

Actually, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie’s big sister, also left her comment in the form of rather numerous heart emojis.

