‘Family is everything!:’ Caitlyn Jenner Shares Birthday Celebration Pics Featuring Son Brody Jenner and Kim Kardashian; SEE HERE

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 75th birthday with her close ones! She shared the post on social media, in which her son, Brody also made a rare appearance along with her step-daughter, Kim Kardashian.

The post, which was shared by her on October 29, Tuesday, on Instagram, consisted of two pictures. Jenner was indeed surrounded by people who are close to her, along with Brody, in its first photo.

The second picture consisted of her and Kardashian. The reality show star posed making her classic pout and Jenner smiled as her stepdaughter clicked the selfie. In the caption, she wrote, “ Last night birthday dinner in Malibu was so special. I will post more later. Only a few people in these pics that were there.”

Jenner added, “Family is everything! So many kids and so many of the grandkids, all in one place, at one time. You all made my birthday evening so special... and your beyond thoughtful and generous gifts made the night all the more fun (WOW!)! I love you all so much.”

The Skims founder also shared the same selfie featured in Jenner’s post, wishing her a happy birthday in the caption and also expressed that she loved her.

Apart from all the Olympic gold medalist’s biological children, Brody was the only one who appeared in the birthday celebration post.

Advertisement

She has six biological children, including Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino, whom she shared with her ex-spouse, Chrystie Scott. With her other ex-wife, Linda Thompson, she shares Brandon and Brody Jenner. She birthed two more children, Kendall and Kylie, with her ex-spouse, Kris Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star previously opened up to Diane Sawyer in her 20/20 interview that she has remained close to some of her kids. Jenner added that she has been more “distant” with a couple of them.

She admitted to wondering if it is because she transitioned or because their lives are so equipped that they don't call her. She confessed that no one gives her a call that much and it is she who reached out to them. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that “the Jenner side” reached out to her more but everyone has their own respective lives.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Taylor Swift Opened Up About Her Battle With Eating Disorder