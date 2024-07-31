‘I Love That Little Honey Girl’: Linda Thompson Attends Brody Jenners’ Daughter Honey's 1st Birthday Celebration

Brody Jenner’s daughter, Honey turned one and the celebration was a memorable family affair. Caitlyn attended the backyard party despite some comments she made about her parenting earlier. Even Olympian Linda Thompson joins the celebration along with her.

Family reunion

Tia Blanco, Brody’s fiancée shared heartwarming photos from the event on Instagram. A picture showed Caitlyn dressed in a yellow top and visor standing by her ex-wife Linda Thompson also 74 years of age who wore a white dress.

Linda thanked Brody and Tia for organizing the wonderful celebration that they had. She humorously titled her Instagram post which highlights their blended families’ joy. Honey was welcomed to this world by Brody and Tia in July 2023. Soon after, Brody said in a YouTube video that he aimed to be different from his parents.

He looked back on his broken relationship with Caitlyn, stating how she didn’t care about him during his formative years as an individual. In contrast to what he went through while growing up, he insisted that he would be there for his children throughout.

A growing family

Brody has been together with Tia since 2022. It was five months after announcing her pregnancy when Brody proposed during Tia’s baby shower in June 2023. Their love and dedication to their family were apparent during the birthday party.

However, Kaitlynn Carter separated from Brody eventually even though they held an Indonesian wedding ceremony that wasn’t legally binding. Since then, Kaitlynn began dating Kristopher Brock with whom she shares two kids. Brody still backed up Kaitlynn’s new family calling her “the best mom” as per his October 2021 Instagram comment.

Despite past differences between them, Honey's first birthday demonstrated how close-knit they are as a family unit regardless of anything else; it celebrated their common love for each other along with some happiness over having a little girl like that.

