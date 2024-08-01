Throwback: When Caitlyn Jenner Revealed She Has No Relationship With The Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner, best known for her 1976 Olympic gold medal and appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, recently revealed details about her distant relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner and stepchildren, as per The Things. Caitlyn and Kris had been married for over 20 years and had two daughters together, Kendall and Kylie.

They also helped Kris raise her children from her previous marriage to the late Robert Kardashian. Caitlyn admitted she no longer communicates with Kris or the Kardashian family.

Caitlyn told Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson on This Morning, "I don't really talk to Kris anymore." The revelation was part of a larger discussion promoting her new series, House of Kardashian, which aims to shed light on the famous family.

Caitlyn's statement confirmed what many fans had suspected: that the family dynamics had shifted significantly since her transition and the couple's divorce nearly a decade ago.

Kris Jenner has openly spoken about the emotional impact Caitlyn's transition had on her. In a heartfelt interview, Kris stated, "I miss Bruce. It feels like he's gone, and it’s taken me time to mourn that."

She went on to say that ending their marriage was a painful experience, especially given the drastic changes Caitlyn underwent in the years leading up to their separation. "It was sad to see our marriage end that way," Kris said, indicating the emotional toll the transition and subsequent divorce took on her.

Caitlyn expressed regret for the end of her marriage but shared that the decision to transition was deeply personal and necessary for her health. Caitlyn and Kris have maintained a level of respect for one another, even though they no longer speak directly.

The Jenner-Kardashian family tree is extensive and complex, and Caitlyn's relationship with her children has captured many fans' interest. Caitlyn discussed her relationships with her children in the same interview, saying, "When you have as many kids as I have, you are closer to some than you are to others."

She stated that she is especially close to her children from her second marriage to Linda Thompson, Brandon, and Brody Jenner, as well as her children from her first marriage to Chrystie Scott, Burt, and Cassandra (Cassie Jenner).

Caitlyn was less forthcoming about her relationships with Kris Jenner's daughters, Kendall and Kylie. While she mentioned that she has a good relationship with Kylie, she didn't say much about her relationship with Kendall.

Caitlyn's comments indicate a sense of acceptance about the varying degrees of closeness she has with her children, pointing out that it is natural to have different relationships with each one.

