'Family That Haunts Together': Original Cast Of The Addams Family 1991 Has Heartfelt Reunion At Los Angeles Comic Con; See PICS Here

The cast of the beloved 1991 supernatural comedy film The Addams Family recently reunited for a special event. Christopher Lloyd, who portrayed the character of Uncle Fester in Barry Sonnenfeld's iconic film, shared a photo on social media from their onstage heartfelt reunion at Los Angeles Comic Con on October 5, featuring his former fellow castmates, including Anjelica Huston and Carel Struycken. Read on further to know more details!

Christopher Lloyd recently delighted fans as the actor shared a photo of his memorable reunion with the former cast members of his 1991 film The Addams Family on X (Twitter). The snapshot featured Anjelica Huston, who portrayed Morticia Addams, Christina Ricci (Wednesday Addams), Jimmy Workman (Pugsley Addams), and Carel Struycken (Lurch). They reunited at Los Angeles Comic Con, where the actors reflected on their fond memories of filming this iconic movie.

Alongside the post, the actor wrote a touching caption stating, “The family that haunts together stays together.” This nostalgic gathering brought back memories of the quirky family that has captured the hearts of fans for decades with their extraordinary performance. In addition, this Comic-Con appearance marks the first time the former co-stars have come together for a fan event.

According to People magazine, during the panel, the actors remembered their late co-star Raúl Juliá, who played Gomez Addams in the movie. Julia passed away in 1994 at the age of 54. As per the outlet, Anjelica Houston expressed that Juliá was the "perfect gentleman" who was always the first to arrive on set and the last to leave.

She praised his amiability, saying he would do anything asked of him and highlighting his talent for "dancing." Huston noted that he often entertained the cast by singing opera between scenes. Christopher Lloyd added that Juliá had a "big heart," noting he was a warm and loving person.

During their candid conversation, the actors also reflected on their connections to their iconic characters, with Christopher Lloyd recalling his memories of watching the 1964 TV series that featured Jackie Coogan as Uncle Fester. The actor noted Coogan "was kind of a prankster. He had this kind of evilness about him, but it wasn't. It was more mischief, I thought. And that's kind of fun."

The film follows the Addams family as they welcome an unexpected visitor claiming to be Uncle Fester, who reemerges after 25 years. While Gomez (Raúl Juliá) welcomes him joyfully, Morticia (Anjelica Huston) grows suspicious as he struggles to remember details from Fester's past. With the help of lawyer Tully Alford (Dan Hedaya), Fester orchestrates a plan to evict the family from their home. Ultimately, Gomez uncovers the conspiracy to steal their fortune and must confront the man who claims to be his brother.

Meanwhile, The Addams Family (1991) is available to stream on Netflix.