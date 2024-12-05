Robert Pattinson Has THIS Reaction To Airport Staff Asking Him Why Did He Stop Acting After Twilight

Robert Pattinson has gained popularity by playing the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. While the actor has worked hard and with great intensity post-release of the vampire movies, many of the moviegoers are unaware of the fact that the actor has been cast in various major roles after the Twilight films.

Recalling one such incident, the actor revealed that an airport staff once questioned him over his absence from the screen space.

In conversation with The New York Times, Pattinson detailed the incident where the immigration officer immediately recognised him, and as they went through the process of visa verification, the actor was asked, “Hey, you’re the guy from Twilight. Why’d you stop acting?”

In response to the question, the actor replied, “I’m Batman.” While the airport officer could not get the context of the statement, she simply laughed.

Further in his conversation with the media portal, the actor revealed that he did not expect the franchise to be successful for such a long time. He said, "Not in a million years did I think I’d still be doing this when I got my first job.” The Remember Me star further admitted, “I can’t believe this is still going.”

Following gaining success with the Twilight movies, the actor went on to play some of the more complex roles in the Hollywood industry. Some of the movies include Cosmopolis, Good Time, High Life, The Light House, and Tenet, amongst many others.

At the time of his interaction with the airport staff, the actor was trying to tell her that he has starred as Batman in Matt Reeves directorial.

Meanwhile, speaking of his character in the superhero suit, Pattinson shared, "That was my one idea for Bruce. He’s been portrayed until now as a playboy. But what if he’s completely socially inept and kind of agoraphobic?”

The actor went on to add, "It made more sense with the grieving process if he hasn't gotten over being the 10-year-old boy who, in his mind, let his parents die. What he feels is himself; he thinks he is an incredibly weak and vulnerable child, and he needs to have an entirely different alter ego to survive himself, let alone fight all the criminals of Gotham."

As for the upcoming project, Robert Pattinson will next be seen in Mickey 17, which is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

