‘Absolutely No Hesitation’: Robert Pattinson Reflects On THIS Bizzare Interview Where He Joked About Watching A Clown Die In An Explosion

Robert Pattinson was spontaneous as a kid, and this spontaneity wasn’t limited to his real life but also the interviews he gave at the time. During a recent chat with The New York Times Magazine, The Batman actor reflected on his 2011 interview while promoting the circus-set drama Water for Elephants.

Pattinson recalled telling the fake story of how his circus trip got ruined because he saw a clown die in a horrific car explosion. "There was absolutely no hesitation at all [in my voice]. I'm like, 'What on Earth? Are you possessed?” he said, reflecting on the clip.

At the moment, the anecdote was taken seriously, but the young actor was just making mischief. The actor explained that the joke came from a place of boredom because he was tired of answering questions related to fame.

“The only thing people would ever ask me about was being famous. You go into, like, a fugue state,” he said, who was creating a buzz over his Harry Potter and Twilight stardom at the time. Pattinson has told several lies over the years, including announcing that he doesn't "really see the point in washing [his] hair," claiming to be a woman’s hand model, and having dated his alleged stalker.

In one of his earlier interviews, the actor taught a journalist his secret recipe for microwave pasta, which had a bizarre list of ingredients including cornflakes, nine packs of pre-sliced cheese, "any sauce," and lots of sugar.

In 2019, while promoting his film Lighthouse with costar Willem Dafoe, Pattinson spoke to Interview Magazine about his interviews entering a kooky territory. "I definitely do get a certain high from it," he said, defending his bizarre responses.

"There's a little gremlin inside of me that thinks, 'Just say something shocking. There's a kind of perverse glee I get from that. But I've given my publicist a number of heart attacks," he jokingly added.