Fat Joe Drops Super Cute Picture Of Nelly And Ashanti's Baby Shower; 'I’m Sooooooo Happy For Yall Guys'

Fat Joe recently shared an adorable picture of Nelly and Ashanti as he attended their surprise baby shower bash on Sunday. Earlier this year, the couple confirmed they got engaged and are expecting their first child together.

Joe, who joined the couple in celebrating this new chapter in their lives, took to Instagram and posted a picture of the bash while showering blessings on the soon-to-be parents. Read on further to know more details!

Fat Joe shared an adorable picture of Nelly and Ashanti's baby shower

Fat Joe expressed his excitement for Nelly and Ashanti as they celebrate the upcoming arrival of their first child together. The rapper took to Instagram on Sunday and teased fans as he posted a cute photo of the couple as he had attended their baby shower bash.

According to a report by ET, the Baby On Me rapper had arranged an intimate surprise baby shower for Ashanti at the Dolce & Gabbana children's boutique in New York City that their family and friends, including Joe, his wife, and singer Breland, had attended.

The picture, uploaded by the Lean Back rapper, shows him posing with Nelly, Ashanti, and his wife, Lorena Cartagena, standing in front of a bright yellow and white balloon decor at their baby shower. While sharing a glimpse of their bash with his social media followers, Joe also penned a sweet note for the couple.

"Today we had a baby shower. I love you, my sister. I’m so happy for yall guys. God is great, @ashanti, @nelly, and @lolamilan," he captioned the post.

Per the outlet, the 43-year-old singer had worn a Dolce & Gabbana two-piece set for her special occasion, while Nelly donned a black-colored outfit. Meanwhile, Joe wore a patterned shirt with dark pants, and his wife wore a pink minidress.

Ashanti revealed how Nelly reacted to her pregnancy news

In an interview with ET, Ashanti revealed how Nelly reacted to the news of her pregnancy. The Foolish song hitmaker shared that she told him about this good news via FaceTime, as he was in the studio and she was at his mother's house.

"He was so happy and we were both smiling and it was so funny." She added, "I was actually at his mom's house... He was in the studio. It was a really cool moment. It was a little bit of everything."

Nelly and Ashanti initially met in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference. They kept the details of their relationship private and split in 2013. However, years later, they reunited in 2021.

The pair then confirmed in 2023 that they had rekindled their relationship. The couple is now expecting their first child together. Nelly also shares two kids with his former girlfriend, Channetta Valentine: Chanelle and Cornell.

