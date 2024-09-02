Fatman Scoop’s Ex-Wife Shanda Freeman Remembers Him As An ‘Icon And Legend’ Following His Demise At 53

Fatman Scoop’s ex-wife, Shanda Freeman, is paying her respects to the hip-hop prodigy after his sudden death at age 53. On Saturday, August 31, the author and life coach shared a series of portraits of the departed musician, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, on Instagram, shortly after his demise was announced—a day after he collapsed mid-performance during a concert in Connecticut.

In one post, Shanda wrote a touching tribute to her late ex-husband, describing him as an icon.

“I would like to PERSONALLY THANK each and EVERY PERSON that has shown so much LOVE for Isaac @fatmanscoop and myself. He was an ICON and LEGEND, and so many people love him,” she wrote via the aforementioned social media platform, alongside a YouTube screenshot of their MTV reality show Man and Wife, which, per IMDb, ran for one season in 2008.

“He was a pure heart and loved reaching back and helping others. Isaac had THE BEST PARENTS and learned his heart through them. He will FOREVER be MISSED, APPRECIATED, and ADORED by so many,” she added. “He put me in front of the camera and I’ll forever be GRATEFUL and LOVE HIM. Thank you ALL SO MUCH!! Shanda,” she concluded.

Along with her lengthy tribute, Shanda posted a photo of the hypeman performing, an old portrait of them together, and a promotional photo from their reality show days, writing, “I’m heartbroken. I love you. Always.”

The pair divorced after 13 years together, the rapper revealed in 2018, per Today.

Fatman Scoop’s death was confirmed via his official Instagram page on Saturday, August 31, and his representative told The Hollywood Reporter the same day that the rapper is survived by his son, daughter, and brother.

Known for his 1999 hit Be Faithful, Fatman Scoop also became renowned for his collaborative tracks Lose Control and It’s Like That with Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey, respectively. The former singer remembered the musician via X as someone whose “voice and energy” made people “feel happy and want to dance for over 2 decades,” following his untimely death.

