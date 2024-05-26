Cannes Film Festival 2024: Zoe Saldana And Selena Gomez's Emilia Perez Sweeps Jury Prize; All We Know About The Movie So Far
At the 2024 Cannes closing ceremony on May 25, Greta Gerwig awarded the Jury Prize to Emilia Perez, and the film's cast, including Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Adriana Paz, and Karla Sofia Gascon, won Best Actress awards.
The 77th Cannes Film Festival has finally ended. On May 25, 2024, at the film fest closing ceremony, competition jury president Greta Gerwig, alongside her other jury members, declared the prestigious Palme d'Or winners, revealing the other highly anticipated winners list.
Director Jacques Audiard's upcoming film Emilia Perez had its world premiere at the event and was competing for the top prize honor in its main competition section.
Not only did the movie earn an 11-minute standing ovation at its premiere, but at the Cannes closing ceremony, Gerwig ended up awarded the movie with a Jury Prize. In addition, its ensemble cast, including Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascon, and Selena Gomez, earned the Best Actress Award.
Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez's movie Emilia Perez wins Jury Prize at Cannes 2024
At the 77th Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony on May 25, 2024, at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, actors, directors, and artists attended the event and graced the iconic red carpet. Jury president Greta Gerwig arrived in style at the event along with eight other members, and they finally announced the much-awaited list of winners for the prestigious top award.
Jacques Audiard-directed upcoming crime musical Emilia Perez, which was also competing in its main competition section, was awarded a Jury Prize by Grewig, plus its stellar cast, which included Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascon, and Selena Gomez, earned the Best Actress Award.
During the award ceremony, the Barbie film director Greta Gerwig revealed what led the jury to honor the movie with a Jury Prize. As per THR, she said, “Women together — that’s something we wanted to honor when we made this award. Each of them is a standout, but together transcendent.”

Does Emilia Perez have a release date?
According to Variety, Jacques Audiard-directed upcoming crime musical Emilia Perez might release on Netflix as the streaming giant is nearing to seal the deal for this project.
The movie doesn't have an official release date yet, but Netflix is currently close to finalizing a deal to stream Emilia Perez in the UK and North America.
The story of Emilia Perez
Emilia Perez tells the story of an overqualified and underappreciated lawyer, Rita ( Zoe Saldana), who works for a big firm that helps criminals go free instead of seeking justice. One day, a cartel leader named Manitas gives her a surprising chance to leave, as he hires her to help him quit the cartel and fulfill his secret dream of becoming the woman he's always wanted to be.
The movie has a stellar cast ensemble, including names like Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascon, Edgar Ramirez, James Gerard, Shiraz Tzarfati, Agathe Bokja and more.