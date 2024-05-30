Selena Gomez is Hurt Over Fans Judging Her Love Life With Benny Blanco; 'Don’t Know What the Future Holds, But...'

Selena Gomez has been a bit upset about how her fans have reacted after she opened up about her personal life. Recently, the Lose You to Love Me singer announced her romantic relationship with Benny Blanco on social media. However, the response from her followers did not match her excitement.

Selena Gomez talks about her fans

The Love You Like a Love Song songstress confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco, an American record producer, as well as the man with utter songwriting skills. The announcement was made through Selena Gomez’s Instagram post that she had put up last December.

While the New Classic artist was all excited about this announcement, her fans, however, seemed to have said some “hurtful” things.

Recently, during her interview for a new Times cover story, the People You Know singer opened up about how her fans' reactions to her personal life. While talking about it, she even mentioned how she avoids all of the judgment and does not let those comments affect her.

"I know what people can do to people I love," Gomez stated.

She then went on to say that her fans, who she “adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life."

However, talking about her current boyfriend, Blanco, she mentioned that he doesn't get into all of the social media fuzz, stating, “He has the strength in him.” Gomez then added that she cherishes “every moment with him."

Talking about her relationship, the Same Old Love artist stated that it is something that "just happens when you least expect it." Concluding her words, Selena Gomez said, "I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."

Benny Blanco talks about Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco had recently said a few loving words about how he met Selena Gomez and how things started developing between them.

Although the two artists have known each other for years, it was during the filming of a music video that Blanco and Gomez’s relationship rumors sparked.

Talking to PEOPLE, the I Found It artist mentioned, “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice.” He even stated that he was the last one to know, in the relationship that he was in love with Gomez.

