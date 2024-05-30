Selena Gomez Says She'll Probably Not Go On Tours Again; Reveals Mental Health Struggles

Songstress Selena Gomez revealed her thoughts on coming back to the stage. The chances of the Rare Beauty founder's concert tour happening again are only '50/50' possible, but not anytime soon.

Gomez last hit the road in 2016 for the Revival album tour, which was partly canceled because of her lupus-related anxiety and depression problems. As an advocate for mental health issues, she said that she is now selective about how and with whom she spends her time.

Selena Gomez addresses the tour possibility and mental health struggles

Selena Gomez isn’t ruling out ever touring again, but she’s not showing any signs of doing it anytime soon. In a TIME cover story, the Taki Taki singer discussed her thoughts about returning to the stage. “Nothing makes me happier than spending 90 minutes with my fans and celebrating together,” said Gomez.

"Then you realize you’re just surrounded by a bunch of people you’re paying," she said, expressing mixed feelings towards this concept. “It’s really emotionally draining for me,” added the Wizards of Waverley Place icon.

Gomez expressed her struggles and said, "I love having levelheaded people around that couldn't give two f---s about what I do." Gomez revealed that despite so much support from such individuals, there are moments when she still feels lonely but believes very firmly in embracing one's emotions without reservation.

What's in store for the Rare Beauty founder's future?

Selena Gomez opened up in her interview with the news outlet, addressing her prospects of touring as 50/50, saying, “You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone."

Although there may be no plans for a certain journey at this moment, Selena Gomez has been keeping busy with different things. Recently, she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival to promote her new film called Emilia Pérez, in which she plays someone whose husband was once one of the most feared drug cartel leaders before retiring and wanting to have sexual reassignment surgery.

March saw Gomez confirm that filming had commenced for the next season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, a popular series she stars in alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Fans are also looking forward to the speculated revival of her role as Alex Russo, which will have Gomez return to Wizards of Waverly Place, where she played the part of the rule-breaking family wizard.

